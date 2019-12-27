‘Frozen 2’ Has Already Surpassed the Original’s Box Office Total

In 2019, Disney released a lot of stuff and made a lot of money. Like, a lot of money. Three Marvel films, a new Star Wars, a brand spankin’ new streaming service? The folks at Disney are swimmin’ in coin, Scrooge McDuck-style (which you can see for yourself now that Ducktales is streaming on Disney+). Now, you can add another ledger line to Disney’s accounting books, as the latest box office totals for Frozen 2 are in, representing another huge win for the Mouse House.

The original Frozen, released in 2013, made a total of $400.7 million at the domestic box office. Frozen 2, in its sixth week of general release, just surpassed $400 million at the domestic box office — meaning it’s already made more in six weeks than Frozen made in its entire box office run. It’s now achieved the distinction of becoming the 7th highest-grossing animated film of all time — and Disney predicts it will soon enter the top 5, besting its own works like Toy Story 3 and the original Lion King.

Globally, Frozen 2 is shattering records as well, earning $1.16 billion in total, which is, of course, an absurd amount of money that does not actually exist in real life. In Scandinavian countries like Finland, Norway, and Sweden — the cultures of which are borrowed to great effect for the Frozen franchise — the film opened to the biggest animated box office totals of all time. In Denmark, Frozen 2‘s opening even bested heavy-hitters like Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Skeptics, take note: Looks like Disney’s new journey “into the unknown” paid off handsomely.

