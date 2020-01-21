‘Frozen II’ Digital and Blu-ray Release Date, Bonus Features Revealed
Brace yourselves, parents. The highest-grossing animated film of all time will be available to own next month. Disney announced today that Frozen II will be released on Digital HD on February 11th, and will then be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 25th.
In addition to the release dates, Disney has also announced what bonus features fans can find on the home video release. There is, of course, a sing-a-long version of the film so you can belt “Into the Unknown” at the top of your lungs right alongside Elsa. But there’s also a “Song Selection” feature that allows you to skip straight to your favorite song moments from the movie, with on-screen lyrics.
There are also five deleted scenes on the home video release, including a prologue that showcases the battle between Arendelle and the Northuldra, a scene in which Anna and Elsa stumble upon a secret room that provides a shocking revelation about their mother, and a scene in which Kristoff gets candid about life in Arendelle while conversing with the Nokk.
And for those who have been listening to the bonus version of the soundtrack, the Digital HD and Blu-ray releases also include the absolute banger deleted song “I Wanna Get This Right” as well as “Home.” There are also a number of featurettes that delve into aspects of the film like exploring Scandanavian and Nordic mythology, the original score, creating the wind spirit Gale, and Easter Eggs and trivia.
One thing not included on the Digital HD or Blu-ray release is Into the Unknown: The Making of Frozen II. This feature-length documentary was announced last year as being a part of the streaming service Disney+, but has yet to appear. But its absence on these Digital HD and Blu-ray/DVD bonus features tell us that it will be a Disney+ exclusive, whenever it debuts. What’s the hold up, Disney?
Check out the full list of bonus features included on the Digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases of Frozen 2 below. For our full list of upcoming Digital HD release dates, click here.
Blu-ray & Digital:
- Sing-Along Version of the Movie– Sing along with your favorite songs as you watch the movie.
- Song Selection– Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics. Songs include Oscar®-nominated “Into The Unknown,” “All Is Found,” “Some Things Never Change,” “When I Am Older,” “Lost in the Woods,” “Show Yourself,” and “The Next Right Thing”
- Outtakes– Laugh along with the cast of “Frozen 2” as they record their lines, sing their songs and have fun in the recording booth.
- Deleted Scenes– Check out a few scenes that never made the final cut.
- Intro– Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck offer a glimpse into their filmmaking process with scenes that didn’t make the final cut.
- Prologue– A battle rages between Arendelle and the Northuldra while a mysterious figure challenges King Agnarr.
- Secret Room– A secret room reveals even more of Anna and Elsa’s past, including a shocking revelation about their mother.
- Elsa’s Dream– Anna’s playful glimpse into Elsa’s dream takes a dark turn.
- Hard Nokks– Kristoff reveals his true feelings about life in Arendelle when the Nokk won’t take no for an answer.
- A Place of Our Own– Elsa uses her magic to relieve Anna’s lingering doubts about their parents’ faith in her.
- Deleted Songs– When it comes to “Frozen 2,” there can never be too much music. Hear some of the songs that got cut from the final film.
- Intro– Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck revel in the chance to share a few songs that didn’t make it into the final film.
- “Home” – Anna savors every moment as she wanders through this kingdom she calls home.
- “I Wanna Get This Right”– Kristoff wants everything to be perfect before he proposes, leaving Anna to wonder, “Will it ever be just right?”
- The Spirits of “Frozen 2”– Cast and crew explore the Scandinavian and Nordic mythology that inspired the spirits inhabiting the enchanted forest of “Frozen 2.”
- Did You Know???– Olaf asks us the question “Did You Know” as we discover “Frozen 2” fun facts, Easter eggs and tidbits about the making of the film.
- Scoring a Sequel– Composer Christophe Beck combines a 91-piece orchestra with 30 choral voices to create the compelling score for “Frozen 2.”
- Gale Tests– They say you can’t see the wind. Only its effects. Filmmakers give it a shot while creating the playful wind spirit, Gale.
- Gale Test– A young girl and boy play tag in this fully animated effort to “give personality to something that’s invisible.”
- Hand-Drawn Gale Test– A hand-drawn test to bring the precocious wind spirit to life.
- Multi-Language Reel
- “Into the Unknown” in 29 Languages– Hear Elsa’s soaring call to adventure in 29 different languages
- Music Videos– Weezer and Panic! at the Disco lend their voices to a few of the soaring melodies from “Frozen 2.”
- “Into the Unkown” (Panic! at the Disco version)– Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie stars in their version of “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen 2.”
- “Lost in the Woods” (Weezer version)– Weezer puts their spin on Kristoff’s epic ballad, “Lost In the Woods.”
Digital Exclusives:
- Meet the Lopezes– Meet the award-winning husband-and-wife team behind the incredible songs from “Frozen” and “Frozen 2.”
- Deleted Song“Unmeltable Me”– An animatic version of Olaf’s celebratory song about his newfound freedom.
