‘Frozen 2’ to Stream on Disney+ Three Months Early

Now that we’re almost through to the other side of the Cancel Everything portion of the coronavirus, it appears that studios are realizing people are gonna’ have to watch something while they’re trapped at home. Disney just announced that Frozen 2 will hit Disney+ on Saturday, March 15, three months earlier than scheduled. Internationally, the film will be available on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17.

Newly-named Disney CEO Bob Chapek released the following statement:

“‘Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.”

The spread of the COVID-19 hit Hollywood hard over the past couple of days. Dozens of events that would draw a crowd were canceled, including SXSW, CinemaCon, and WonderCon, while AMC theaters cut down its capacity by 50% to encourage “social distancing”. Fast & Furious 9, A Quiet Place II, No Time to Die, and a number of other films pushed back their release dates, while on-going production was halted on projects like Stranger Things 4, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Shang-Chi.

It’s a whole mess out there, is what I’m saying, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see more studios turn an eye to streaming while more and more of the population is forced to stay home. (Similarly, SXSW announced today it would revive its film competition digitally.) So yes, in the end, this is all just a long-winded way to say just put New Mutants on Hulu already. The film has gone through enough.

For all the latest updates on how COVID-19 has affected the entertainment industry, head here.

Here is the official synopsis for Frozen 2, which stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff: