‘Frozen II’ Continues to Ice Out Competition with $7.8 Million at Friday Box Office

Seems like Disney’s Frozen II is about to pull off a box office hat trick as it leads the way in yet another Friday box office race. The sequel to 2013’s Frozen stars Idina Menzel as Elsa and Kristen Bell as Anna, two sisters from the fictional land of Arendelle who bring their friends Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad) into the unknown in order to find out the true source of Elsa’s icy powers.

The latest numbers tell us Frozen II earned another $7.8 million domestically on Friday, bringing its domestic total up to $310.8 million. It still has a good per theater average of $1,802 here in the U.S. from 4,348 locations total. This is the first major week-to-week drop we’ve seen for the pic, dipping a notable 77%. This percentage may account for the post-Thanksgiving recovery period wherein audiences who flooded the theaters a mere week ago, full of pumpkin pie and in the mood for a movie, have now gotten their fill with no need to come back for seconds. Regardless, $7.8 million is still commendable. Plus, the A- CinemaScore animated movie will still be around in theaters through the holiday season so we should see it continuing to fill its coffers for the next few weeks at least.

Rian Johnson‘s romp of a whodunit, Knives Out, is hanging on at number two with $4.1 million earned domestically and a U.S. total now hovering at $53.4 million. Johnson’s Agatha Christie-esque movie has one of the most unique casts (no doubt part of the reason it’s doing so well in theaters) which includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, and Christopher Plummer. The film dipped 61% since its Thanksgiving holiday debut but has still managed to average $1,196 per theater from 3,461 locations.

In the final three slots of Friday’s top five are Queen & Slim, Ford v. Ferrari, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, in that order. Queen & Slim, a timely spin on the Bonnie & Clyde story from writers Lena Waithe and James Frey then directed by Melina Matsoukas, brought in $1.93 million domestically as it hit its 10th day in theaters. The Universal Pictures release now has a domestic total of $22.3 million. At number four is the Christian Bale and Matt Damon drama Ford v. Ferrari, which took in nearly $1.9 million domestically as it heads into its fourth weekend in theaters. Despite the 66% slip from last weekend, the film’s domestic total sits at a solid $86.4 million. Finally, at number five is A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, the charming drama from director Marielle Heller and starring Tom Hanks as children’s TV icon Fred Rogers. The Sony Pictures release earned $1.5 million on Friday, bringing its domestic total to $39 million.