‘Frozen 2’ Wins Friday Box Office with $34 Million, ‘Knives Out’ in Second Place

0

The holiday moviegoing season is finally upon us and Disney’s Frozen II is still in the lead at the box office. After a supremely successful opening weekend both here in the United States and abroad, Frozen II brought in $34 million domestically on Friday. The sequel to 2013’s Frozen tells the story of sisters Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel), who must go off the beaten path to figure out the source of Elsa’s mystical icy powers.

Experiencing an impressively minimal 19% dip since last weekend, Frozen II averaged $8,304 per theater from its 4,098 locations nationwide. This brings its domestic total up to $234 million and positioning it for another very successful weekend in theaters. Although Frozen II wasn’t able to steal away the honor of biggest Thursday earnings from reigning champ The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (which earned $14.9 million back in 2013 compared to Frozen II‘s $14.7 million this week), it’s possible the Disney animated feature could steal away Catching Fire‘s other honor of biggest Thanksgiving weekend total. Catching Fire earned $109 million over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend making it tough competition but projections for Frozen II claim it could scoop up another $125 to 130 million this weekend.

Meanwhile, Rian Johnson‘s Knives Out has been hanging on to the number two spot at the box office since its Wednesday, November 27 premiere. A locked-room murder mystery in the style of an Agatha Christie whodunit, Knives Out boasts a (no pun intended) killer cast including Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Ana de Armas, and Christopher Plummer. Johnson’s flick, which follows a famed detective’s investigation into the murder of an honored mystery novelist, has earned an A- CinemaScore and received so many positive reviews it currently boasts a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

As for Friday, it seems audiences were keen for an original murder mystery featuring a wide array of talented actors because Knives Out brought in another $10.7 million domestically. The Lionsgate picture opened in 3,461 theaters and averaged $3,090 per theater. As of Saturday morning, the domestic Knives Out total is at $25 million, having benefitted from early screenings where it brought in $2.05 million heading into its Wednesday premiere. Knives Out is expected to hit $40 million or thereabouts by the end of the weekend (projection total includes preview earnings) which would make this picture a success since it could stay in the black and earn back its estimated $40 million budget.

Filling out the rest of the top five slots at this Friday’s box office are Ford v. Ferrari, director James Mangold‘s racing drama starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, which sits at number three with $5.42 million earned domestically. Surprise of surprises, Ford v. Ferrari felt a 20% boost in its earnings since last week and this Friday win brings its domestic total up to $73.2 million. At number four is A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks as familiar children’s television face Fred Rogers. The Sony Pictures release earned $5 million domestically through Friday, with its domestic total now at $27.5 million. Marielle Heller‘s latest feature film has also averaged $1,546 per theater at 3,235 theaters nationwide, having earned back its conservative estimated $25 million budget and now on track to reap nothing but economic rewards. Finally, at number five, there’s Queen & Slim which stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith as the titular duo who go on the run across America after a tense (but all-too-familiar) encounter with the cops after their first date ends in murder. The Melina Matsoukas-directed feature film with $4.3 million earned domestically through Friday and a to-date total of $8.42 million. Queen & Slim, a Universal Pictures feature, has averaged $2,550 per theater across $1,690 locations and nabbed an A- CinemaScore to boot.

Still contemplating whether you should see any of these holiday box office flicks? Take a gander at our reviews for Frozen II, Knives Out, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood to help you choose what to check out in theaters.