‘Frozen II’ Is Officially the Highest-Grossing Animated Film of All Time

Disney’s 2020 is already beginning on a high note as Frozen II is crowned the highest-grossing animated movie of all time at the end of the first weekend in January. This new honor marks a major turn for the fortunes of the sequel to the 2013 hit Frozen. At the end of December 2019, Frozen II was sitting pretty as the 7th highest-grossing film of all time and had officially passed Frozen‘s overall domestic total of $400 million.

Now, Frozen II heads into the first full week of January 2020 with a domestic total of $450 million and a global total of approximately $1.32 billion. This big win for Frozen II also reminds us it’s on the rarer side for a sequel to surpass the success of its predecessor but, then again, we shouldn’t be too surprised that the movie which gave us “Let It Go” has given way to a movie with even more bangers and appeals to the tried-and-true family audience demo, right? Also, since it’s also a foregone conclusion at this point in time that Disney is king of anything unless otherwise noted, it’s worth reminding you the House of Mouse is now officially home to the top three animated films of all time. Per CNBC, after Frozen II comes Frozen with $1.28 billion worldwide and then Incredibles 2, which earned $1.24 billion in global sales in 2018.

In 2019, Disney was home to multiple billion dollar movies which resulted in $10 billion in global sales by the time the year closed out. Thanks to it now being the parent company to Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, and 20th Century Fox, we should expect to see even more financial gains on a jaw-dropped scale come Disney’s way in 2020.

For more on the box office results for the weekend of January 4, check out our full breakdown here.