Watch: Full ‘Frozen 2’ Banger Ballad “Into the Unknown” Now Available Online

Disney’s animated sequel Frozen 2 is out here breaking all sorts of box office records, but if you’re one of the people who still need a bit of convincing, here’s the film’s breakout banger of a ballad “Into the Unknown” in its entirety. Sung by Idina Menzel‘s Elsa, the song is basically the spiritual sequel to “Let It Go”, made all the more magical by Menzel’s trademark ability to turn a normal word into a work of art with about 16 more syllables than it originally had.

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Frozen 2 also stars Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, and Evan Rachel Wood.

Check out the full video below. For more on Frozen 2, here is Adam Chitwood’s ranking of every song in the film and our interview with Idina Menzel.

Here is the official synopsis for Frozen 2: