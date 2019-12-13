Watch: ‘Frozen 2’s Epic Song “Into the Unknown” Sung in 29 Different Languages

0

For my Disney Dollars, Frozen 2 beats out the original animated feature in more ways than one. So while “Let It Go” obviously took over the entire world, and continues to pop up in sing-alongs still today, I much prefer the new banger “Into the Unknown.” One reason is that it’s mystical, magical hook was inspired by traditional Nordic herding calls known as “kulnings”, adding some mythology to the haunting aspect of Elsa’s story and the song itself. And as this new music video featuring nearly 30 languages confirms, the power of music transcends all language barries.

A new multi-language global rendition of the Golden Globe-nominated song “Into the Unknown” (best original song) features vocals in 29 languages, including English, Swedish, German, Icelandic, Norwegian, French, Hindi, Polish, Korean, Japanese and Sámi, among others, showcasing some the voices tapped to help bring the story of Frozen 2 to audiences around the world. The film has been dubbed in 45 languages and marks the first time a Disney film has been dubbed in Sámi.

Take a look at and listen to the epic balled “Into the Unknown”, written by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, sung in a world of various languages below: