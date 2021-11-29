Despite having been released in 2013, with a follow-up sequel in 2019, Frozen fever is still sweeping the nation, with children and adults alike still enamored by the story of the Snow Queen and her sister, Queen of Arendelle — and now, Collider can exclusively reveal the next installment in the chilly franchise, from middle-grade authors Mari Mancusi and Jen Calonita. Polar Nights: Cast Into Darkness is the latest middle-grade novel from Disney Publishing, pitting sisters Anna and Elsa of Arendelle against some of the greatest (and scariest) legends of their homeland.

Taking place after the events of Frozen 2, Polar Nights follows Anna (written by Calonita) as she prepares for Arendelle’s Polar Nights Celebration, honoring the time when the sun fails to rise in the Polar Circle. She has been preparing so tirelessly that her loved ones suggest she take a night off and visit her sister Elsa (written by Mancusi) in the Enchanted Forest, and so she does, travelling with Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf deep into the forest where she is delighted to reunite with her closest friend.

But things quickly go south when, after a night of telling scary stories around a campfire, Olaf is convinced that the creatures from their tales have come to life, whipping up sudden storms and darkening the skies earlier than normal, causing everyone — the sisters included — to become surprisingly forgetful. When the sisters recall the tale of a draugr, an undead monster that steals memories in an effort to cover up its own misdeeds, it is up to them to uncover the truth behind the sudden epidemic before everyone in Arendelle is cast into the darkness of memory forever.

While Polar Nights takes place after the events of the Frozen films, young readers and their parents can be assured that the novel will remain true to the spirit of Disney’s chilliest princesses. As two Frozen fanatics who have written for the franchise before — Calonita with Conceal, Don’t Feel and Mancusi with Dangerous Secrets: The Story of Iduna and Agnarr — both authors are well-steeped in the magic of Frozen, practically versions of the wintery sisters themselves, according to Calonita:

“I've never collaborated with another author on a project before--let alone a project that we're both so passionate about! Mari and I are both huge Frozen fans who would regularly text about the Frozen fandom before we were gifted this amazing project. So to get to work with Mari on this story, and dig deep into the Frozen world, was an absolute blast. We knew exactly where our individual strengths were too -- Mari is a total Elsa and I'm an Anna to the core so we both tackled each character then helped each other finetune the story as a whole. I loved the whole process.”

Polar Nights: Cast Into Darkness will be released on July 19, 2022. The novel is available for preorder now through Amazon, and Frozen fans can get an exclusive look at the book’s cover below, designed by Olga Mosqueda:

