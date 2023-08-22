The Big Picture Disney is introducing a new podcast series, Frozen: Forces of Nature, that will continue the beloved Frozen franchise and reunite listeners with Anna and Elsa.

The series takes place after Frozen 2 and introduces new characters, including Queen Disa and Lord Wolfgang.

This podcast marks a significant moment for kids podcasting, as it is Disney's first foray into an audio-first extension of a Walt Disney animated franchise, setting a new standard for engaging content.

Disney is heading into the unknown once more with the announcement of a first-of-its-kind podcast audio series that will serve as a continuation of their highly successful Frozen franchise. Ahead of the 10th anniversary of Frozen, the new standalone adventure—Frozen: Forces of Nature—will reunite children with the beloved sisters, Anna and Elsa, as well as a new slate of characters. Set after the events of Frozen 2, but before the recently-announced Frozen 3, Forces of Nature seems poised to provide listeners with the same themes of self-discovery, family, forgiveness, and fun that made Frozen an instant classic.

The new characters introduced in Forces of Nature include Queen Disa, the ruler of Sankerhus, a kingdom plagued with floods. She is scientific and loves to understand the workings of things. After the passing of her father, she has sought help from the queendom of Arendelle and hopes to repay them with science. Joining the Queen is Lord Wolfgang, the nephew of the Duke of Weselton, who is on an apology tour and looking to make amends with Arendelle by reopening trade negotiations. He also has two pet magpies, named Astrid and Magnus, who definitely do not know how to speak and are absolutely normal birds. The official logline for the stories is as follows:

Queen Anna has a lot on her plate – there are visitors in her Kingdom, a friend in need, and even the Duke of Weselton’s nephew skulking around – so when the Spirits of Nature start acting up, she knows she has to solve the problem – and fast – before things get more out of control. But when Anna and Elsa travel to the Enchanted Forest, they find mysterious copper machines that are disrupting the natural order of things. Who made these machines and what are they doing in the forest? And more importantly, how do Anna and Elsa stop them? Disney Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature is a 12-episode audio-first story for kids.

A New Standard for Kids Podcasting

The first season of the Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature is presented by Macy’s, with ABC News' chief meteorologist Ginger Zee joining as the voice presenter. Zee has a long history with the Frozen franchise, having previously hosted ABC Audio's Inside Frozen 2 podcast. This venture highlights a landmark moment for kids podcasting, as it is Disney’s first foray into an audio-first extension of a Walt Disney animated franchise. Lynn Waggoner, Vice President of Global Publishing, Franchise Content and Creative shared her excitement about this historic moment saying, “For almost a decade, Disney Publishing has journeyed through Arendelle with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf – from storybook collections to middle-grade adventure stories. We are excited to continue telling new stories in this world through this spell-binding audio-first offering. The Disney Frozen Podcast is an expansive endeavor made possible through deep collaboration with creative teams across our company, setting a new standard for engaging kids podcasting content.”

Liz Alesse, Vice President of ABC Audio shared similar sentiments, saying, “ABC Audio is thrilled to introduce the power of audio storytelling to a new generation through the Disney Frozen Podcast. This immersive series created in partnership with Disney Publishing Worldwide and Walt Disney Animation Studios taps into listeners’ imagination and offers parents an engaging, screen-free experience to share with their children.”

The podcast does not have a release date yet, but you can sign up for more information via this link.