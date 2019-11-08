First ‘Frozen 2’ Reactions Praise a Darker Sequel with a Worthy “Let It Go” Successor

0

The first reactions to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ highly anticipated sequel Frozen 2 have arrived. The follow-up was a long time coming, as the 2013 film was an absolute smash-hit, soaring to $1.2 billion at the box office, winning a couple of Oscars, and infecting the general public with the earworm “Let It Go” for years on end. But instead of jump right into the sequel, Disney played it slow and steady, allowing directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck to take their time in finding the right story to tell.

But now they’re back, and Frozen II takes Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), and Olaf (Josh Gad) on an all-new adventure that finds Anna and Elsa investigating the truth behind their parents—and possibly Elsa’s powers. We learned in the first Frozen that Anna and Elsa’s parents were lost in a shipwreck, but Frozen II offers new revelations that may recontextualize the siblings’ lives.

You can peruse the first Frozen 2 reactions below, as full reviews will follow at a later date. Frozen II also features the voices of Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Jason Ritter, and Martha Plimpton and opens in theaters on November 22nd.

Loved #Frozen2. It’s a darker, more complex and more emotionally mature story, continuing everything you love about the first movie and upping the ante while maintaining the intimacy of the original. Gorgeous animation, wonderful new characters and (FINALLY) a Kristoff song! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ZB7Dyul6Ia — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 8, 2019

It’s hard to compare since I’ve seen Frozen 1 roughly 4,000 times with my girls but I think Frozen 2 might be just as good, if not better… it’s really funny and as sweet and moving as you’d expect. The Kristoff song (and accompanying visuals) had me in stitches. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) November 8, 2019

#Frozen2 is good, of not as good as the first. It looks great and has delightful banter, but the story feels like "dark sequel" Mad Libs (without the courage of its convictions). With two exceptions, the songs aren't very good, playing as redundant "explain my motivation" tunes. pic.twitter.com/4cGa8wpKGH — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) November 8, 2019

#Frozen2 is breathtakingly beautiful and leans in on empowerment for its characters. I cried at least 3 times. From the story to the last thread on Elsa's dress, the care and love put into it shows. And, good news, every one of Team Elsa gets at least one solo this time around. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) November 8, 2019

#Frozen2 embarks as not just an evolution of its characters, but it sincerely acknowledges that it's fanbase has grown over the last 6 years, and they have new things to learn in a changing world. Songs are plentiful. Beautiful shots at times. It was something I REALLY needed. pic.twitter.com/NMKEKvyLg0 — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) November 8, 2019

I can’t believe I am saying this, but FROZEN 2 is better than its predecessor. Darker, a little more mature, but still an excellent film for families, the songs believe it or not are catchier, so parents beware. SEE THIS MOVIE! #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/0RLKpckHWS — Skyler Shuler (@Skylerhxc) November 8, 2019