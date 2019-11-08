Facebook Messenger

First ‘Frozen 2’ Reactions Praise a Darker Sequel with a Worthy “Let It Go” Successor

November 8, 2019

The first reactions to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ highly anticipated sequel Frozen 2 have arrived. The follow-up was a long time coming, as the 2013 film was an absolute smash-hit, soaring to $1.2 billion at the box office, winning a couple of Oscars, and infecting the general public with the earworm “Let It Go” for years on end. But instead of jump right into the sequel, Disney played it slow and steady, allowing directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck to take their time in finding the right story to tell.

But now they’re back, and Frozen II takes Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), and Olaf (Josh Gad) on an all-new adventure that finds Anna and Elsa investigating the truth behind their parents—and possibly Elsa’s powers. We learned in the first Frozen that Anna and Elsa’s parents were lost in a shipwreck, but Frozen II offers new revelations that may recontextualize the siblings’ lives.

You can peruse the first Frozen 2 reactions below, as full reviews will follow at a later date. Frozen II also features the voices of Sterling K. BrownEvan Rachel WoodJason Ritter, and Martha Plimpton and opens in theaters on November 22nd.

