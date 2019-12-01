‘Frozen II’ Breaks Thanksgiving Box Office Record with $124 Million

0

Disney’s Frozen II has emerged victorious for the second weekend in a row, not only winning the box office race this weekend but securing its place in box office history with the highest Thanksgiving weekend total of all time and dethroning The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in the process.

Frozen II earned $85.2 million in the three-day weekend and an even more astonishing $123.7 million in the five-day holiday weekend here in the United States. The film averaged a heart-stopping $20,803 per theater across more than 4,000 locations nationwide for a domestic total of $288 million. Who cares about the 35% dip since last weekend with numbers as plush as these, right? For reference, Catching Fire, the previous biggest Thanksgiving weekend record-holder, brought in $109 million domestically over Thanksgiving weekend 2013.

Frozen II‘s Thanksgiving weekend success also includes its international box office results. The Disney sequel flick pulled in $163.8 million from 45 territories, bringing its international total up to $451 million. The top five highest-grossing markets were China ($90.5M), Korea ($61.2M), Japan ($38.3M), the UK ($35M), and Germany ($26.1M). This massive weekend for Frozen II also means its global total for this weekend alone is $249 million. Oh, you want the to-date global total, too? Hope you’re sitting down because that number is $739 million.

The newcomers to this weekend’s box office, Knives Out and Queen & Slim, did fairly well over the holiday weekend. Director Rian Johnson‘s mid-budget whodunit Knives Out earned $27 million domestically this weekend which, when combined with its earnings from early screenings and previews brings its domestic total up to $41.7 million from 3,461 locations. The film boasts a star-studded cast led by Daniel Craig and includes Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, and Christopher Plummer. At number five is Universal’s modern-day Bonnie & Clyde take which stars Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya and its directed by Melina Matsoukas (Insecure), Queen & Slim, reeled in $11.7 million domestically which brings its total up to $15.8 million. The film was shown in 1,690 locations across the U.S. and averaged $6,911 per theater. Both films have earned an A- CinemaScore, too.

Elsewhere, Ford v. Ferrari is holding on at number three with $13.2 million earned domestically for 20th Century Fox and its domestic total now a little over $81 million. The film only felt the merest of slips — 16%, to be exact — since last weekend as it averaged $3,837 per theater across 3,446 locations. Close behind Ford v. Ferrari is the number four movie, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which earned $11.8 million domestically, bringing its two-week total up to $34.3 million. The Tom Hanks and Matthew Rhys-led film about the friendship between a journalist and the late Fred Rogers has similarly experienced only a slight 11% dip since last weekend, which could be a result of Thanksgiving weekend crowds packing in theaters looking for hearty and heartwarming fare across the board.

At number six in the top 10 this weekend is 21 Bridges and Playing With Fire, earning $5.8 and $4.2 million, respectively. Midway is approaching the end of its first month in theaters. At the end of this weekend, it added nearly $4 million to its $50.3 million domestic total, a grim result with a few weeks now under its belt considering it had a $100 million budget. Joker may be at number nine but that still applause-worthy considering we’re now approaching the third calendar month in this Warner Bros. flick’s theatrical run. The Joaquin Phoenix-starrer brought in $2 million over the weekend here in the U.S., which was added to its already massive domestic cumulative total of $330.6 million. Overseas, the WB pic earned $4.6 million from 4,292 screens in 72 markets, bringing its international cumulative total up to $717.7 million and its global to-date total to $1.048 billion.