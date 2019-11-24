‘Frozen II’ Triumphs at Box Office with a $127 Million Opening Weekend

0

Audiences gave a huge thumbs to Frozen II this weekend, as evidenced by the Disney’s sequel’s total domination at the weekend box office. After a strong start on Friday, Frozen II has smashed through earlier domestic predictions of $100 to $120 million and earned $127 million domestically across 4,440 locations (that’s a $28,604 per theater average, just FYI). That kind of jaw-dropping opening indicates this Disney franchise has only grown in popularity in the year’s since 2013’s Frozen — which had a much smaller start six years ago with a $243K domestic debut weekend before ending its theatrical run with a $1 billion global total.

As it begins its theatrical run and knowing what we know about the successful run of the first film, Frozen II is very much set up for even more astounding results both domestically and internationally. This $127 million domestic opening weekend total means Frozen II officially has the biggest opening ever for a Walt Disney Animation Studios picture. On top of that, it has the biggest opening for a Disney animated film not released in the summer as well as the #3 animated debut of all time. The A- CinemaScored movie also got a decent mix of folks to come out and see it. Disney reports 59% of the audience was female with families making up 70% and the 11 & under crowd accounting for 31% of the audience-going total.

Additionally, Frozen II is killin’ it overseas where it pulled in $223.2 million from a total of 37 territories. Frozen II opened at #1 in — get this — every single international territory this weekend, just one of many feathers in the cap of this movie. It has destroyed the previous highest opening for an animated flick of $153 million set by 2009’s Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs. Among the highest-grossing territories were China ($53M), Korea ($31.5M), Japan ($18.2M), the UK ($17.8M), and Germany ($14.9M).

Fellow new movies A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and 21 Bridges had pretty solid openings weekends, too. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers and Matthew Rhys as a journalist who strikes up a life-changing friendship with the children’s TV star, came in at number three in the box office with $13.5 million pocketed domestically. It averaged $4,173 per theater across its 3,325 locations nationwide, too. As for 21 Bridges, which stars Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, and J.K. Simmons, the STX Entertainment release came in number four at the box office with $9.3 million earned domestically from its 2,665 locations as well as a B+ CinemaScore.

Interesting dips and twists abound as we look elsewhere in the top 10 chart. Coming in at number two is Ford v. Ferrari, which experienced a sharp 49% drop in earnings from last weekend. The James Mangold-directed drama about two Americans working to build a Ford car fast enough to beat Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans reeled in $16 million domestically this weekend, bringing its domestic total up to $58 million. The number five film, Lionsgate’s Midway, added $4.7 million to its domestic total from its 3,242 screens after experiencing a 45% dip since last week. At number six is the kid-friendly flick Playing With Fire, now exiting its third weekend after a 45% slip with $4.6 million earned domestically.

At the bottom of the chart is The Good Liar, Charlie’s Angels, Last Christmas, and Joker. Number seven’s The Good Liar and number eight’s Charlie’s Angels finish their second weekend in theaters with $3.4 and $3.2 million domestic, respectively. For The Good Liar, a mid-budget thriller starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen, this is good news as its domestic total sits at more than $11.7 million. As for Charlie’s Angels, a big bet for Sony Pictures and a potential franchise resuscitator, this is much more grim as the $48 million film now has a domestic total of $14 million and an international total of just $29 million from its 16,800+ screens across 30 territories. Finally, number nine’s Last Christmas brought in $3 million while Joker ends the top 10 chart with $2.8 million.

Looking ahead to next weekend, we should see even better results for Frozen II as the holiday moviegoing season officially kicks off with Thanksgiving and Black Friday crowds piling into theaters. As for the newcomers entering the race, we have Knives Out, Queen & Slim, The Two Popes, and Waves which will make for an even more interesting box office race. Meanwhile, The Irishman will finally land on Netflix on Wednesday, threatening to steal prospective audiences by keeping them plugged in at home for Martin Scorsese‘s latest.