The Frozen saga is about to get even cooler. As Disney gears up for more sequels to its billion-dollar Frozen franchise, big changes are happening behind the scenes. Jennifer Lee, who previously served as the Chief Creative Officer (CCO) at Walt Disney Animation Studios, will be transitioning from her executive role to direct and write Frozen 3, as well as co-write Frozen 4 with Marc Smith. Meanwhile, Oscar-winning Encanto filmmaker Jared Bush has been appointed as the new CCO of Walt Disney Animation Studios, effective immediately. This is a reverse in course following last year's comments from Lee in which she stated she wouldn't take charge of Frozen 3.

Lee has been a powerhouse at Disney Animation since 2011, serving as the creative force behind the Frozen franchise. Lee’s tenure as CCO began in 2018, and during that time, she contributed to the studio’s recent hits like Encanto and Raya and the Last Dragon. Now, she’s returning to her storytelling roots, taking on the director's chair once again for Frozen 3 and putting her pen to paper for Frozen 4. Frozen 3 is already set for release on November 24, 2027.

Lee shared her excitement about stepping back into filmmaking, stating, “I am so grateful to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman for supporting my decision to return to filmmaking full-time. Every day working with them is a master class in creativity, business, community, and integrity.” She added that collaborating with the studio’s artists, animators, and storytellers continues to be a privilege.

Who Is Replacing Jennifer Lee at Disney?

With Lee returning to her passion for directing, Encanto director Bush has been named the new CCO of Walt Disney Animation Studios. Bush, a decade-long Disney vet, has an impressive track record that includes writing and directing Encanto, executive producing Raya and the Last Dragon, and co-directing the Oscar-winning Zootopia. He’s set to steer Disney Animation's creative output across films, series, and other projects. Bush expressed his gratitude, saying:

"Disney Animation is home to some of the greatest stories and characters of the past century, and I’m so excited to work with all of our filmmakers, artists, and Disney Animation team members as we shape the future of this legendary studio together.”

With the Frozen sequels officially moving forward, Disney is gearing up for another round of box-office success. The last film, Frozen II, grossed $1.45 billion worldwide, cementing the franchise's place in animation history. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. You can watch the first two Frozen movies on Disney+.

