Audiences were shown concept art from the new sequel.

Frozen 4 is officially in the works ahead of Frozen 3.

After official plans for a third installment in the Frozen franchise were announced last year, the news has been quiet as snow. The news came alongside the updates on Pixar's Toy Story 5, and Zootopia 2 from Disney Animation. While major plot details for Frozen III were not revealed at D23, Disney did confirm that the third story would be told in two parts with Frozen 4 officially in development.

If the third film picks up where the second left off, we'll see Queen Anna leading Arendelle and Elsa living among the enchanted forest spirits and The Northuldra. What new conflicts could lie ahead for the Ardenelle sisters? Could we instead be getting a prequel, exploring the lives of Anna and Elsa's parents?

Fans Will Not 'Let It Go' When It Comes to 'Frozen'

The first two movies proved to have massive success. You were hard-pressed to go anywhere in 2013 without hearing tiny children singing 'Let it Go'. The second film, featuring an only slightly less catchy song 'Into the Unknown', explored the origins of the girls' parents and Elsa's powers. When the girls find out that their mother was a part of The Northuldra, it helps to unlock the secrets of a forest that has literally been shrouded for decades.

Should the third film be another sequel, fans would likely see the return of the main cast: Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf. We'd also likely then see a return of the enchanted forest spirits representing the five elements, including the adorable fire spirit Bruni.

