After their announcements at last weekend's D23 Expo, Disney is staking out territory on the release calendar for two of its upcoming animated features. Deadline reports that Hoppers, a new original film from Pixar, will hit the big screen on March 6, 2026, while the animated sequel Frozen 3 will lay claim to the American Thanksgiving weekend on November 24, 2027.

So far, the 2026 release calendar is fairly sparse, but at the moment, Hoppers faces stiff competition; Warner Bros' animated adaptation of The Cat in the Hat, which will feature the voices of Bill Hader, Quinta Brunson, and Matt Berry, is slated to be released on that date as well. Given how far off in the future that is, it's likely that one will shift in order to avoid a cat-on-beaver skirmish that will damage the prospects of both films. Meanwhile, 2027's slate of films is wide open, with only three movies penciled in for the entire month of November; the aforementioned Frozen 3, an untitled Marvel Studios film, and Melissa McCarthy's holiday comedy Margie Claus. It's likely that Frozen 3 will eventually have some challengers, but given that the franchise's previous two installments, both of which were released on the Thanksgiving weekend, have earned $2.7 billion dollars in total, it's likely that any other family fare will give it a wide berth.

What Do We Know About 'Frozen 3' and 'Hoppers'?

Very little is known so far about the Frozen threequel, which was first announced last year. We now know, thanks to last weekend's D23 Expo, that it will lead into a Frozen 4; the first piece of concept art from the sequel was also shown off. Presumably, Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad), and the rest of the gang will return, but so far, the film's logline and cast remain a mystery. The information we have on Hoppers is a little more concrete. The film will center around a child prodigy who successfully transfers her mind into a robotic beaver to learn more about the animal world. It will star te voices of Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), and Piper Curda (May December).

Disney is currently having a very successful year in the realm of animation, with Inside Out 2 knocking down box office records left and right. Their next animated feature slated for release is Moana 2, which will hit theaters this Thanksgiving.

Hoppers will be released on March 6, 2026, and Frozen 3 will hit theaters on November 24, 2027. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.