The Walt Disney Company has officially announced plans for a third film in the Frozen franchise. Pixar is developing Toy Story 5, while Disney Animation is working on Zootopia 2 and Frozen III. During Disney’s Q1 earnings call, CEO Bob Iger revealed the future animated projects in the wake of several of their original animated films massively underperforming at the box office.

Outside of Toy Story, it’s very rare to see a Disney franchise get a second film, let alone a third. Still, the Frozen franchise is a worldwide phenomenon, and it makes total sense to capitalize on its popularity. So, what can we expect from the next Frozen film? Here’s everything we know so far about Frozen III.

Image via Disney

Related:'Toy Story 5' In the Works at Disney

Is There a Trailer for Frozen III?

Frozen III was announced on Tuesday, February 8th, 2023. While we don’t know how long the film has been in production, we shouldn’t hold our breath for a trailer. We likely won’t see anything from the film for the next year or so.

Image via Disney

We currently don’t have a release date for Frozen III, but Disney has several dates on their calendar with unannounced projects. With two film slots in 2024 and an astounding six in 2025, it’s a safe bet that Frozen III will be moved into one of those dates for its theatrical release.

Both Frozen and its sequel were previously released in November 2014 and 2019, respectively. Given the five-year gap between the release of both films, and the November release dates, It’s probably a safe bet to assume that Frozen III will make its way to theaters on November 26, 2025.

Related:'Zootopia 2' Announced at Disney

What is The Story of Frozen So Far?

Image Via Disney

In the kingdom of Arendelle, there were two princesses, Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell). Elsa is burdened with ice powers that she can’t control, causing her to self-isolate and grow ashamed of who she truly is. Anna has been shut in the palace and was separated from her older sister. She’s a bright-eyed teen who cares for Elsa and her kingdom.

During their coming-of-age adventure, they meet the snowman Olaf (Josh Gad), an ice harvester named Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), and his reindeer Sven. Once Elsa learns to accept who she is and control her powers, she and Anna stop a queue to take their place as Queen and Princess of Arendelle.

Frozen II takes Anna and Elsa on a journey of self-discovery. What is your calling, and should you ignore it for the sake of others? The film takes our main characters and forces them to see the world through a new lens. When we last left Arendelle, Anna had become the Queen after Elsa left to protect the Enchanted Forest. Kristoff and Anna are engaged while Olaf continues telling the tale of their incredible adventures.

While we don’t have any story details on Frozen III as of now, we can gather that the film will pick up sometime after the second movie. With Anna being the queen of Arendelle, the status quo has changed drastically. Hopefully, the film leans into the new dynamic between Elsa and her sister because it’s a significant shift in the story.

It's definitely safe to assume that Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff will all be reprising their roles as Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and Kristoff in the third film.