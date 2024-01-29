The Big Picture Disney's Frozen, besides being a box office hit and cultural phenomenon, has also provided valuable insights into the 1959 Dyatlov Pass incident in the Ural Mountains.

The Dyatlov Pass incident involved the mysterious deaths of nine Soviet hikers, and for decades, conspiracy theories circulated about what happened to them.

Recently, a pair of Swiss researchers used code from Disney animators who worked on Frozen to support the theory that a small, delayed avalanche was responsible for the deaths, debunking previous doubts.

Originally released in 2013, Disney’s Frozen is by far one of the most successful animated movies of the past couple of decades. A hit in its own right, the film also kickstarted a franchise that is now going on its third — and, perhaps, even its fourth — installment and has so far earned its studio over $ 2.5 billion at the box office alone. Add to that various kinds of merchandise, and you’ve got the story of the two sisters estranged by their parents' refusal to deal with one of their daughter’s magic powers going ka-ching all over the fictional realm of Arendelle. Money aside, the film has also become ubiquitous in our collective imagination, to the point where it’s hard to hear the words “let it go” without breaking into song and dance.

But despite its impact on our minds and the entertainment world as a whole, Frozen’s greatest achievement has nothing to do with how much money it made or how contagious its soundtrack proved to be. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, the animation also proved to be extremely valuable to the scientific community. In the end, Frozen was key to shedding some light on a mystery that has puzzled the world for over half a century. In 2021, almost 70 years after the disappearance of nine experienced Soviet hikers in the Ural Mountains, the movie put to rest numerous conspiracy theories regarding what became known as the Dyatlov pass incident.

What Is the Dyatlov Pass Incident?

Currently making the conversational rounds as one of the inspirations behind the newest season of True Detective, titled True Detective: Night Country, the Dyatlov pass incident was a freakish event that happened in the Soviet Union back in 1959. At the time, nine students of the Urals Polytechnic Institute headed into the Ural Mountains guided by one of their colleagues, Igor Dyatlov. Only eight of them went ahead with the expedition, as Yuri Yudin decided to head back due to severe pain in his sciatica. The goal was to reach Mount Otorten, a difficult 200-mile, 18-days-long hike made even worse by the snows of late January that the group decided to brave, but nothing that Dyatlov and the other eight members of the party, all of whom were experienced hikers with ski tour training, couldn't face.

Still, the expedition ended in tragedy: about two weeks after they were supposed to have returned to Vizhai, the town from which they departed, their bodies were found six miles away from their destination and about a mile away from their campsite. The bodies were in a terrifying state, with two of the hikers presenting fractured skulls and another two with major chest wounds that resulted in multiple broken ribs. At least one of them, Lyudmila Dubinina, was missing her tongue. Much like her fellow adventurer Semyon Zolotaryov, Dubinina was also missing her eyes, as well as part of her upper lips, according to The New Yorker.

Between the bodies and the campsite, the scene that the investigators found was just as odd: many members of Dyatlov’s party had removed their coats, shoes, and skis along the way, despite the heavy snow and the freezing temperatures of -20 degrees Celsius. This was an answer to a question that the searchers had already posed themselves: what had happened to the clothes of the hikers that were found? Dubinina’s body had her foot wrapped around in a colleague’s pair of pants, while Zolotaryov was wearing Dubinina’s coat and hat. Many pieces of clothing seemed to have been cut or otherwise forcibly removed from the person who was wearing them. At the campsite, the only tent showed signs of having been sliced from the inside. It very much appeared that something had scared the group to the point of forcing them to run out in the middle of the night with almost nothing on their backs.

The Dyatlov Pass Incident Was Conspiracy Theory Fodder for Over 60 Years

What was that something is the big question behind the mystery of the Dyatlov pass incident. The rest, though bizarre, could be somewhat easily explained. Severe hypothermia, as mentioned in True Detective, can deceive the human body, making us feel as though we are extremely hot instead of extremely cold, hence the clothes scattered along the way. The mismatched outfits can also be accounted for by the low temperatures: those who were still capable of feeling cold probably started picking up the clothing out of the bodies of those who were already dead. As for the weird facial wounds presented by Dubinina and Zolotaryov — well, wild animals sometimes prey on exposed corpses, and the eyes and the mouth are relatively soft and easy for them to pick apart. Now, what caused them to simply run out in the middle of the night — that was cause for some heavy speculation and even served as the backbone for more than a few conspiracy theories.

The fact that Soviet authorities deemed the deaths of Dyatlov’s party to have been caused by a compelling natural force and nothing else certainly didn’t help. With the Cold War that was quietly raging on at the time and the recent end of Stalin’s iron-fisted rule of the Soviet Union, people were less than inclined to believe what the Russian police had to say. So, for many decades, amateur sleuths concerned themselves with all the bizarre things that might have happened to the students of the Urals Polytechnic Institute.

Some believed that the Yeti, who apparently live around Mount Otorten (via The New Yorker), were to be held accountable for their deaths. Others suspected some kind of foul play from the KGB, especially after a book was published in Russia claiming that Zolotaryov and two other hikers were members of the secret agency tasked with meeting CIA counterparts. Last, but not least, the fact that some pieces of clothing contained traces of radioactivity led more than a few to believe that the hikers were victimized by some kind of secret weapons test. However, The New Yorker reminds us that camp lanterns, in the late 50s, contained small amounts of thorium and that Dyatlov and his colleagues were not that far from an area in which a radioactive accident, the Kyshtym Disaster, had taken place.

Researchers Borrowed Code From Disney Animators That They Used on 'Frozen'

There were, of course, other, more plausible, less conspiratorial theories. And that’s precisely where Frozen comes in. According to a story published by National Geographic, in 2021, a paper by a pair of Swiss researchers suggested that “a bizarrely small, delayed avalanche” may have been responsible for the deaths of the nine hikers. Well, at least to some extent, since the adventurers were killed either by the freezing cold or by their severe injuries. Still, an avalanche became the most likely cause for them to have left their campsite in such a hurry. The paper corroborated a hypothesis presented by the Russian police in 2019, offering further mathematical evidence to a theory that had already been considered in 1959. And to really drive home their argument, the researchers went to the animators at Disney for the code they used to create such realistic snow in their film.

Here’s the thing: there were many reasons why people didn’t buy the avalanche theory, but the arguments were slowly taken apart by Alexander Puzrin, a geotechnical engineer at the Zurich Federal Institute of Technology, and by Johan Gaume, head of the Snow Avalanche Simulation Laboratory at Lausanne Polytechnique. The slope on which the party had chosen to rest was not as mild as they believed, and the cut the group made on the ground helped destabilize it. But chief among the concerns was the matter of the nine-hour delay between the students cutting the slope and the avalanche, as well as the freak injuries caused by a natural catastrophe that usually kills its victims by asphyxiation.

Puzrin had already tackled the first question. In a study published in 2019, he explained how sometimes earthquakes can cause avalanches several hours after they hit, showing that destabilizing a slope doesn’t immediately lead to disaster. But what about the injuries? Well, the computer simulations run by Puzrin and Gaume showed that the avalanche that hit the students would have been relatively small and possibly “involving a block of icy matter a mere 16 feet long – about the size of an SUV.” That’s why no evidence of an avalanche was found in the initial investigations: the amount of snow filled the campsite and was soon buried. In order to show how such a small avalanche could cause injuries like the ones presented by Dyatlov's classmates, Gaume modified a code used by the animators of Frozen to simulate the impact that the ball of snow would have on the human body.

‘Frozen’ Led Scientists To Believe That an Avalanche Was the Cause for the Dyatlov Pass Incident

In Frozen, the kingdom of Arendelle is taken over by a never-before-seen amount of snow after its queen, Elsa (Idina Menzel), is driven away from the throne by rivals who use her powers against her. Having grown up ashamed of her magic, Elsa runs away to the wilderness and shuts herself in an icy castle. It’s up to her sister Anna (Kristen Bell) to rescue her and solve the kingdom’s problems. With such a story, the animators in charge of the project went thankfully overboard with their depiction of snow, creating a kind of animation that is not only charming but also realistic enough to help solve one of humanity’s great mysteries.

For the values of the forces and pressures that could be experienced by humans in an avalanche, Gaume and Puzrin went to a study done by General Motors in the '70s to test the safety of seat belts. “We discovered that, in the 70s, General Motors (GM) took 100 cadavers and broke their ribs,” Puzrin told National Geographic, “hitting them with different weights at different velocities.” The goal was to discover what exactly goes on during a car crash. With the code and the numbers in hand, the researchers showed that a “16-foot-long block of hefty snow could, in this unique situation, handily break the ribs and skulls of people sleeping on a rigid bed.” These injuries, however, would not be immediately fatal, leaving its victims to die in the aftermath, perhaps running away in the snow.

There is, of course, still much to be answered about the Dyatlov pass incident. Some answers, however, we will probably never get. For instance, what exactly happened after the avalanche hit the campsite? Without survivors to tell their stories, all scientists and adventurers can do is speculate about people leaving a crushed tent in a hurry and running for their lives. Still, there is a part of that story that can now be viewed with a lot more clarity. And all thanks to an animated film released 54 years after the event. Who knows? Maybe Moana has some secrets of its own to reveal to us in the coming years.

