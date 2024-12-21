There are certain movies that you just don’t watch right before you go on a trip: Jaws is a no-go for beach vacations, and The Shining should absolutely not be watched in a hotel. In 2010, Adam Green introduced a new form of terror for those looking for relaxation with Frozen, a nerve-wracking survival horror about three friends whose snowboarding trip goes horribly awry.

Emma Bell and Kevin Zegers star as a couple enjoying some snowboarding along with their friend (Shawn Ashmore) when their lift stops high in the air, stranding them just before a massive snowstorm and the resort closes for the week. Obviously, with a name like Frozen, the weather had better play a huge role in the story, and Green doesn’t disappoint; he gets as much mileage out of the wintry setting as he can to make it more than just a generic survival movie. But he also leans into the claustrophobia of the setting as well, making Frozen a surprisingly well-rounded anxiety-fest.

There’s More to Be Afraid of In ‘Frozen’ Than Just Cold Weather

In a way, the freezing cold temperatures in Frozen are mostly a passive kind of horror; you sympathize with the characters and understand how terrible their situation is, but it’s not exactly visceral – until Bell's character Parker loses one of her gloves not even halfway through the movie. The moment might leave you frustrated with her at first for stupidly risking taking off the glove for a cigarette, but it’s almost impossible not to feel for her when the brutal consequences come to pass. Parker tries to keep her bare hand in her pocket for protection from the cold, but eventually she falls asleep – and unwittingly leaves her hand resting on one of the metal bars of the ski lift. When Parker wakes up and sees what happened, Adam Green treats the audience to an agonizingly long scene where Parker tries to remove her frozen hand from the bar; her look of horror as she moves her arm only for the entire swing bar to move with it is hard to watch, but not as hard when she finally manages to peel her hand away - but not all of it.

The ski lift doesn’t just pose a physical danger to Parker and the others, though. While such a small space forces them to huddle together, which offers more warmth, it also feels incredibly claustrophobic; there’s no opportunity for them to even stand, much less move around, which enhances the sense of being trapped. Then, of course, there’s the wildlife below them, namely wolves. Now, while this aspect of Frozen is the most improbable, it still makes for an utterly disturbing scene when a person is ripped apart by the wild animals. The people on the ski lift can do nothing to avoid the sights and sounds of the attack, nor can they do anything to help; they have to simply sit and listen to the screams from below. It's not hard to believe that this scene may have contributed to the incidents of fainting and vomiting at some of the film's showings at various festivals. The movie's critical reception can sort of be summed up as "not bad, not great," but audiences having physical reactions to your movie at the initial screenings kind of speaks for itself.

The Premise of ‘Frozen’ Isn’t As Far-Fetched As It Sounds

Suspension of disbelief is one thing, but is the horror of Frozen just too unrealistic? Some critics and viewers initially thought so, but in an interview with LAist, Adam Green explains that even though the events of Frozen seem impossible, the movie isn’t completely off-base. Green claims that while researching shooting locations, a lot of the ski resorts admitted that people could get stuck on chairlifts, but, they added, “not at their mountains.” The writer-director admits the improbability himself but compares the oversight of the resort employees in the movie to real-life pilots that “have been caught flying drunk. You can't trust anybody because of human error and while the circumstances in Frozen are unlikely to happen, they could happen.” And he’s right: just a few weeks after the release of Frozen, a skier was left on a lift for several hours and had to be treated for hypothermia. And just this year a woman was unknowingly stranded for 15 hours on a gondola at a Lake Tahoe ski resort.

Luckily, both of those people survived, but after seeing Frozen, imagining the worst-case scenario is far too easy. This movie might be better to watch while you’re safe and warm on your own couch rather than, say, right before your next visit to a snowy resort.

