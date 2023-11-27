The Big Picture Disney's Frozen had a troubled development history that spanned decades before finally being made into a successful animated film.

The original story's dark tone and the portrayal of the Snow Queen proved to be major roadblocks in the adaptation process.

The decision to focus on the story of sisterhood and to make the Snow Queen a sympathetic character ultimately led to the film's production and its enormous success.

It's common practice for studios to spend years at a time developing ideas for feature films before going into full production. It’s also just as common, though, for some ideas to remain on the shelf, never to be made or even released. This is especially prevalent in the world of animated films in particular with projects either reaching full competition or frugally shelved away, such as the case for Warner Animation Group’s Scoob! Holiday Haunt and the recently completed Looney Tunes comedy Coyote vs. Acme, or being outright taken away from their original directors and re-cut to meet a studio mandate like Richard Williams’ The Thief and the Cobbler. Even studios as prolific and institutionalized as Walt Disney Animation and Pixar have a history of projects that had longer than usual development and even ideas that fell completely by the wayside.

From the "Jack and the Beanstalk"-inspired adventure Gigantic, the romantic reptilian road trip Newt, and the fantastical forest epic King of the Elves, films that had the makings of modern Disney classics ended up never seeing the light of day. For practically every Disney or Pixar animated masterpiece, there is at least one that never got off the ground to reach the silver screen. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, it may seem surprising to learn that Frozen, one of the biggest animated franchise successes of all time, had a troubled development history practically spanning the entire studio history of Walt Disney Feature Animation.

Frozen When the newly crowned Queen Elsa accidentally uses her power to turn things into ice to curse her home in infinite winter, her sister Anna teams up with a mountain man, his playful reindeer, and a snowman to change the weather condition. Release Date November 20, 2013 Director Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee Cast Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana, Alan Tudyk Rating PG Runtime 108 Main Genre Animation Genres Animation, Action, Romance, Mystery, Musical, Fantasy, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Thriller Studio Walt Disney Animation Writers Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck, Shane Morris, Hans Christian Andersen Tagline From the creators of Tangles and Wreck-It-Ralph.

How Long Was Disney's 'Frozen' in Development?

An animated adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's "The Snow Queen" has been bouncing around the Disney studio halls ever since Walt Disney’s days in the 1940s and all the way up to the '90s Renaissance and early 2000s. The studio’s earliest attempt at bringing the story to the screen happened right off the heels of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ colossal success, as Walt Disney was gearing up for his next decade of animated projects following Pinocchio, Fantasia, Dumbo, and Bambi. Among the films that had begun development at the start of the '40s were adaptations of Lewis Carroll’s "Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland", J.M. Barrie’s immortal play "Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up" and a vision of "Jack and the Beanstalk" starring Mickey Mouse and his friends.

One other project being developed during this time would have actually been the company’s first co-production with an established studio. The Life of Hans Christen Andersen would have seen the Disney cartoon studio team up with Metro-Goldwyn-Meyers (MGM) for a live-action/animation anthology hybrid that would have told the life story of the famed Danish author, with animated adaptations of his works peppered throughout. Among others, these would have included a version of "The Little Mermaid" (nearly 50 years before the 1989 feature), "The Steadfast Tin Soldier" and "The Snow Queen". This project did begin the studio’s love affair with the author’s works, as many of his tales would see life in animation years later.

However, the studio’s creative momentum had ground to a halt as the advent of the United States’ involvement in World War II had not only shut off a substantial fraction of the global market, but the studio itself found itself in the service of the U.S. state department for the war effort. During this time, the studio had concentrated its efforts on producing short cartoons, propaganda films, and package films like The Three Caballeros, Fun and Fancy Free and Make Mine Music, in what animation historians refer to as the studio’s “wartime/package film era”. Because of this, the developments for Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan had to be put on hold for the better part of the decade, but while those films would see full actualization, The Life of Hans Christian Andersen and "The Snow Queen" were put back on the shelf for years to come.

How Did Disney Finally Get 'Frozen' To Work?

Close

Jump ahead half a century and interest in "The Snow Queen" had found new life at the Burbank studio after The Little Mermaid had kickstarted the studio's famed animation renaissance in the '90s. Throughout the next two decades, the development of a full-length musical feature adaptation of the story was in a continuous cycle of consideration, treatment, and abandonment up into the new millennium. The original story's dark tone proved to be a major roadblock in adaptation at every attempt at development over the years, particularly the villainy of the titular Snow Queen herself.

After spending most of the studio’s history in limbo, the film finally saw genuine development in the mid-2000s with Tarzan and Surf’s Up director Chris Buck. Thanks to films like Lilo and Stitch, Brother Bear and The Emperor’s New Groove, Disney’s post-renaissance decade had encouraged the studio to aim for stories that were less traditional than what Disney had become accustomed to and "The Snow Queen" proved to be the perfect opportunity to deviate from the typical princess story. What finally got the film into production in the 2010s was the decision to lean into the angle of making it a story about sisterhood first and foremost.

While the film had finally reached story development, the biggest creative hurdles that the filmmakers faced were in the depiction of the Snow Queen and how she related to the story in a sympathetic way. The cruelty of the Snow Queen and what exactly her role in the story was had changed face many times over, from her being a scorned bride left at the altar to being a classically vain mistress in the mold of Maleficent or Cinderella’s Lady Tremaine. After the story had metamorphosed into a story of the relationship between two sisters, with the queen now named Elsa, the challenge now was how evil to make her in relation to her virtuous sister Anna, who had been cast as the lead, and still have her be a compelling character. When songwriters Kristen-Anderson and Robert Lopez put the song "Let It Go" to paper and Idina Menzel’s voice, it inspired a revitalization of the story to pit Elsa as not a full-on antagonist, but a sympathetic tragic figure. The rest is animated blockbuster history.

No matter how untouchable a studio may be, animated films are a grand scale exercise in experimentation every time. Even films that seem positioned for guaranteed success require an incalculable amount of trial and error before production can even begin. Most films are unable to graduate from the drawing board and make it to the screen. This is what makes Frozen, its continued franchise viability, and the occasion of its tenth anniversary all the more inspiring as it was able to escape nearly 70 years behind the doors of the Disney vault. Some ideas may never see the light of day, but when it came to "The Snow Queen", Disney animators just could not let it go.

