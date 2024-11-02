Olaf has to be one of the most adorable and innocent characters that Frozen has to offer. Performed by Josh Gad, this character played the role of the comic relief character, who is also empathetic and wholesome. So it comes as no surprise that this cheery living snowman will have one of its Hot Toys Cosbi figures redesigned into a large and unique-looking variant. The Olaf Cosbi XL is a larger version of the original Olaf Cosbaby but with a slightly different design. In addition, there will be two different versions of this large frozen figure, giving collectors a choice of what suits their collection.

Prototype images of the two Olaf Cosbi XL figure variants were published on Instagram. The first one is called Frozen Blue, where it's a solid Olaf figure carrying one of the Snowgies, but half of its body is color blue with snowflake prints on the sides. Meanwhile, its second variant, the "Clear Ice Version" has a similar design, but Olaf would appear more shiny and possibly seethrough. Both XL figures will be 33cm tall and, unfortunately, a release date has yet to be announced.

Olaf is one of the handful of Disney characters that have transformed into a Cosbi figure. As part of Disney's 100 celebration, characters like Elsa, Captain America, Iron Man, Stitch, Grogu, Buzz Lightyear, Winnie the Pooh, and Mickey Mouse were given similar treatment last year. And it's not just Disney characters. Other characters from popular IPs, such as Wednesday, Black Adam, Batman, and Arcane also had their releases as well.

Disney Can't Let It Go With 'Frozen'

Ever since the first Frozen film was released in 2013, the film has become a box office darling for the Walt Disney Company, generating over $1.2 billion worldwide. It wasn't long until its 2019 sequel, Frozen II, broke its record with a reported worldwide box office profit of $1.4 billion. Due to its massive success and popularity, it didn't take long for the company to announce that a third installment was on the way.

Frozen 3 was announced during the D23, as well as Frozen 4. While the plot of these films has yet to be revealed, it was reported that it will pick up where the second film left off, where Elsa (Idina Menzel) has decided to live among the enchanted forest spirits and The Northuldra, making Anna (Kristen Bell) Queen of Arendelle. November 24, 2027, is the scheduled release date for Frozen 3. But it could change depending on whether the studio would face delays or production issues.

Frozen 1 and 2 are available to stream on Disney+.