The Big Picture Frozen had a massive impact on the film industry, becoming one of Disney's most successful movies and signaling a resurgence for the studio.

Despite its success, Frozen did not lead to significant increases in opportunities for women directors in animated cinema, highlighting ongoing gender-based problems in the industry.

The pop culture legacy of Frozen is complex, with mixed effects on the careers of its voice actors and limited progress in terms of representation and diversity in American animation.

If you go down any major neighborhood in North America in November or December, you’re bound to see an inflatable figure of Olaf or Elsa on somebody’s lawn. The Frozen characters are among the most popular figures at any Disney theme park around the world. Songs like “Let It Go” have practically become religious texts for people of a certain generation. Frozen, in the ten years since its release, has become something truly momentous in pop culture. It isn’t just popular; it’s become a profoundly important piece of art to many people all over the world. No wonder the franchise hasn’t lost any of its popularity or momentum in the years since, even as Disney has built on the success of this movie with a deluge of other fairy tale musicals.

That kind of commerce-based ripple effect is one of the most discernible ways one can ascertain the long-term impact of Frozen on pop culture. It’s a post-Elsa world, we’re all just living in it. Frozen had many immediately apparent impacts on the film industry in ways both big and small…though in other respects, Frozen didn’t have the kind of game-changing influence one might expect. The way motion pictures this popular tend to reverberate throughout the film industry are often complex and don’t fit tidily into a box, especially since Hollywood often learns the wrong lessons from a successful feature. Frozen certainly did impact the world of American cinema…just not in the ways one might initially expect.

“Frozen” Was a Massive Hit That Signaled Disney’s Future

It’s impossible to overstate just how massive Frozen was as a movie at the box office. Walt Disney Animation Studios had only scored a handful of movies that cracked $100 million domestically in the 21st century before 2010 and the sizable box office hauls of Tangled and Wreck-It Ralph seemed like anomalies rather than omens of a resurgence for the studio. That $400.9 million North American gross of Frozen was a massive win for Disney's homegrown animation division. Even among the studio’s entire library up to that point, Frozen was an impressive box office performer, coming in, at the time, behind only a handful of motion pictures (including the first two Marvel movies Disney ever distributed) in the history of the studio. With those gargantuan numbers, Disney was bound to take notice of Frozen.

For much of the 2000s, Disney had been navigating a post-Shrek world and figuring out where it fit in the new pop culture paradigm. Insecurity over its fairy tale past was now officially over with Frozen and its success. In the wake of this box office victory, Disney felt more confident than ever about putting its future in the hands of live-action remakes of classic animated Disney titles (the 2015 take on Cinderella had just started filming shortly before Frozen premiered). Before, Tangled and even Alice in Wonderland from 2010 could be dismissed as oddball flukes. Frozen and its $1.2+ billion worldwide gross was a sign audiences wanted classical fantasy features again. Disney would be all too happy to oblige with its remakes and original animated titles like Moana.

In the immediate aftermath of Frozen, other rival animation studios didn't quite jump on the bandwagon by making a deluge of animated musicals as they did in the 1990s. Memories of those Beauty and the Beast/Aladdin knockoffs being flops still lingered in the minds of these animation houses. Still, other studios did become more comfortable with musicals again, including DreamWorks Animation, which dropped Trolls in November 2016 (the same month Frozen premiered). It would've once been insane to imagine post-2001 DreamWorks doing a "musical," but here they were, making a movie where characters burst into song. Other subsequent animated titles, such as Smallfoot, also became quite comfortable indulging in musical numbers while there was also an...interesting uptick in the amount of mainstream American animated films that suddenly utilized snowy settings for their stories. Abominable, Smallfoot, Arctic Dogs, Klaus…major studios got a lot more comfortable with winter-themed animation in the years that followed Frozen’s success.

Arguably the greatest influence Frozen had on the film industry, though, was on impacting which artists would become incredibly prominent at Walt Disney Animation Studios in the years that followed. Jennifer Lee was hired to just do some punch-up work on Wreck-It Ralph back in 2011 when she was just a screenwriter navigating Hollywood. Eventually, she impressed Disney Animation brass enough to secure a role as director on Frozen (alongside Chris Buck) and, propelled by this film’s success, would later become the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios in 2018. Meanwhile, songwriters Robert and Kirsten Anderson-Lopez got their start in Disney Animation by writing the songs for Winnie the Pooh, but it was their work on Frozen that made them Disney legends. They'd subsequently pen the tunes for Coco, Frozen II, and WandaVision, among other Disney projects. Then there was Alan Tudyk, whose role in Frozen solidified that he was no one-off Disney Animation cast member in his voicework in Wreck-It Ralph. He was now a staple of the studio. The key creative forces behind Frozen quickly became major fixtures of a new era of Disney Animation.

But How Didn’t “Frozen” Impact the Film Industry?

Hollywood “for some reason” doesn’t tend to be as frantic about mimicking a recent movie’s success if it involves highlighting marginalized voices. Bridesmaids didn’t quite usher in endless female-led comedies. The smash success of Girls Trip didn't get Hollywood to suddenly open the floodgates for more comedies headlined by Black women. A recent Hollywood Reporter piece quoted an unnamed literary representative expressing disappointment that Hollywood wasn't expressing any increased interest in movies aimed at young women after Barbie was a smash hit. So it was with Frozen, which seemed to shatter boundaries and norms for what women-skewing movies could accomplish at the box office. Unfortunately, in the last decade, there has been a frustrating adherence to the status quo in terms of who gets to star and make major animated movies.

Women leads in animated cinema are still disappointingly scarce, with Illumination still having never made a movie with a lady protagonist in its years of filmmaking exploits. Even more crushing was the lack of noticeable increases in opportunities for women directors in this field. Jennifer Lee was the first lady to helm a Walt Disney Animation Studios title, a feat that potentially signaled a new age of chances for women creatives in this outfit. Instead, save for Lee helming Frozen II, no woman has helmed a title at this studio until Charise Castro Smith co-directed Encanto. Other animation studios haven’t been much better. Women directors in animated American movies are still scarce even after the success of Frozen.

On the contrary, on a darker note, the post-Frozen world has still often seen regressive attitudes towards women emerge from leading figures of animation. Brad Bird offered comments in 2018 that complained about the “hypersensitive” nature of the world when it came to inclusion in animation. Then there was the John Lasseter saga, with the former Disney Animation/Pixar head let go from Disney after allegations of misconduct around female employees. Not only did Lasseter get a cushy exit from Disney, but he also got to quickly take on a new job at Skydance Animation. No single movie should be tasked with solving all woes related to inequality in the film industry. However, these kinds of disappointing developments in the American animation industry in the wake of Frozen do show how deep gender-based problems go in this field. It’s baked into the very core of American animation and no amount of singing snowmen can reverse those systemic problems.

So, What Does the Pop Culture Scene Look Like After “Frozen”?

The pop culture legacy of Frozen is a complicated one. On the one hand, it was a massive success that provided a final stinging rebuke to the idea that traditional fairy tales were not viable for modern audiences. It also provided a welcome respite from the male-dominated blockbuster scene of the early 2010s. However, its long-term legacy in the last ten years has also had complicated attributes that, admittedly, are far beyond the reach of anyone involved in this film. The unprecedented box office numbers of Frozen did not usher in a new golden age for women directors in American animation. Statistics for women’s representation in American animation haven’t changed drastically.

Then there’s the fact that Frozen gave its voice actors a major career boost in a way that doesn’t often happen with animated movies. Kristen Bell suddenly started showing up in major comedies like The Boss and Bad Moms again, while Idina Menzel also scored more high-profile acting gigs (including in Disney’s own Disenchanted). Frozen giving its cast career resurgences becomes an objectively awful thing, though, thanks to it ensuring that Olaf performer Josh Gad was suddenly everywhere. Already on Hollywood’s radar thanks to his work in The Book of Mormon, Gad, in the wake of being a scene-stealer in Frozen, got to hump the ground in Pixels, unhinge his jaw to eat dirt in Artemis Fowl, and smash down homophobia in Beauty and the Beast. Frozen’s success should’ve inspired Hollywood to realize that women-led stories and tales that resonate with ladies won’t ward away general audiences. Instead, it just ensured that Josh Gad was inescapable and a little of that guy (who does have his talents and seems like a nice fellow in real life) goes a long way.

Being made by a massive conglomerate like Disney and existing in a capitalistic society means that there was always a ceiling for how “good” or “positive” the lasting pop culture legacy of Frozen could be. Hollywood always learns the wrong lessons from pop culture bonanzas and this project was no exception. If there’s any consolation to the creators of Frozen, it’s that this feature’s legacy does also include giving lots of happy memories to family moviegoers. Ten years on, many families are already clutching memories of seeing Frozen theatrically for the first time like past generations clung to memories of watching Cinderella or Beauty and the Beast on the big screen. Shaping those positive experiences must count for something…even if Frozen did lead to that wretched holiday special that inexplicably played before Coco.

