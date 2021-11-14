Julio Torres, a four-time Emmy nominated Saturday Night Live writer is making his directorial debut, and the cast has just grown by eight! Spike Einbinder (Los Espookys), Greta Lee (The Morning Show), Laith Nakli (Ramy), Larry Owens (High Maintenance), Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet), RZA (from the Wu-Tang Clan), James Scully (You), and Greta Titelman (Search Party) have all been cast in the currently untitled film, reports Deadline.

They will be joining Tilda Swinton (The French Dispatch) in the film, whose casting in the project was announced last summer, Torres is also expected to play a role in the film. The nature of Swinton, Torres, and everyone elses’ roles are not currently known as the film’s plot is being kept under wraps but it is said to be based on a screenplay written by Torres and is expected to be a comedy.

Torres worked as a writer for the popular sketch show, Saturday Night Live, from 2016 to 2019, and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy along with the other writers in each year he was with the show. He also co-created and wrote for HBO’s Los Espookys, a comedy about a group of friends who their love of horror movies into a business.

The film is being produced by A24 alongside Fruit Tree, the production company created by Emma Stone (La La Land) and Dave McCary (Saturday Night Live), with A24 set to handle the film’s worldwide distribution. Stone and McCary launched their production company back in 2020 and quickly napped a first-look TV deal with A24.

Torres’ film isn’t the only film Fruit Tree is working on at the moment. They are also producing Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut with When You Finish Saving the World.

Although filming on Torres’s film is currently underway, a release date has yet to be announced.

