Natsuki Takaya’s Fruits Basket has long been a fan favorite. The comedic anime was certainly popular back when it was released in 2002, but now, partially due to the 2019 reboot directed by Yoshihide Ibata, the series has extended its fanbase. Fruits Basket definitely shines in the way it explores trauma and other deep emotional and psychological problems while counterbalancing it with more fun and lighthearted scenes. And now, the series is taking us to the past, and not like in the many flashbacks we get throughout the show. This time, we are going to be getting a first-row seat to the love story between Tohru Honda’s parents, Kyoko and Katsuya.

For those who do not know, Fruits Baskets centers around protagonist Tohru who has been left orphaned after her mother has a fatal accident, but this tragic event has not made the girl lose her optimistic and selfless nature. After her classmate Yuki Sohma finds out she’s been living in a tent in the woods since her mother’s passing, he and his uncle Shigure invite Tohru to go live with them. By a stroke of fate, Tohru discovers the Sohma family’s secret: if they feel unwell or frail or are hugged by an individual of the opposite gender, they turn into one of the animals from the Chinese Zodiac.

The trailer for Fruits Basket: Prelude is accompanied by the movie’s theme song ‘Niji to Kaito’ by Trio Ohashi which enhances the scenes’ emotional effect. We see Katsuya comforting Kyoko after she has seemingly had an anger fit and is left weeping by herself inside a classroom at her high school. The trailer shows us snippets of the adorable interactions between them, before and after they became parents. Of course, we know from Fruits Basket’s main storyline that this happiness is not to last and that’s when the trailer takes a sadder turn, showing Kyoko’s grief after her partner’s death and contrasting it with some challenges that are happening in Tohru’s and Kyo’s relationship, drawing a parallel between the two relationships, one past and one present.

If you are curious to see what the film has in store for our beloved characters, it will be premiering next month in Japanese movie theaters on February 18th. No American release date has been set, but you can catch up with all seasons of Fruits Baskets on anime streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll or Funimation.Check out the new trailer below:

