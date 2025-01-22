Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler go together like eggs and bacon, peanut butter and jelly, or any other pairing that people won’t shut up about. The actor and filmmaker have long been in the business of collaborating and even have yet another project, Sinners, on the way. But, if you wanted to take things all the way back to the beginning of their beautiful friendship, you’d end up more than a decade in the past, settling in for 2013’s Fruitvale Station. The 94% Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes film served as Coogler’s feature-length directorial debut and further solidified Jordan's place in the spotlight. On February 1, everyone’s favorite free streaming platform, Tubi, will add the movie to its expansive collection, allowing audiences to see the two creatives become masters of their crafts.

Never one to shy away from heavy material and always one to champion marginalized voices, Coogler also penned the screenplay for the biographical drama. In it, audiences follow the true story surrounding the last day of Oscar Grant’s (Jordan) life. It’s New Year's Eve 2008 and Oscar is going through the motions in San Francisco as he argues with his girlfriend and loses his job, but things are looking up as he sets out to attend a party to ring in 2009. However, things take a deadly turn while Oscar embarks on a journey aboard the BART (the city’s public transit system), with a police officer’s snap decision tragically changing a multitude of lives.

Joining Jordan to lead the incredibly important story told in Fruitvale Station is a lineup that includes Octavia Spencer (Ma) as Oscar’s mother Wanda, Melonie Diaz (A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints) as Oscar’s girlfriend Sophina, Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) as Officer Caruso, and Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) as Officer Ingram.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s Collaboratory Careers

After the success of Fruitvale Station, Coogler and Jordan realized they had a really good thing going. Beyond the heartwrenching bioflick, the pair would next work in 2015’s Creed and 2018’s Black Panther. Although he only helmed the first film in the boxing-centered Rocky offshoot film series, Coogler has stayed attached to the premiere title’s follow-ups, Creed II and Creed III, with the latter serving as Jordan’s directorial debut. As mentioned, the director and actor will go into the breach once again with their upcoming horror film, Sinners, which is set to arrive in theaters on April 18.

Head over to Tubi on February 1 to stream Fruitvale Station for free.

