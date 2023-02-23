"Grey" characters add feelings of complication to the plot and make it difficult for viewers to determine their opinions towards these characters. What makes a "grey" character, is when someone is morally conflicting to the viewers, which is why they tend to be characters that are difficult to like. In a way, these characters represent the duality in humanity and in many ways are the most human.

RELATED: 10 Teen Television Series Where the Characters Actually Look Their Age

That said, there are many iconic "grey" characters that have viewers frustrated but empathetic. These characters represent the hardships within that series. More importantly, they represent the duality in humanity and how duality can create complexities when navigating the hardships of life. They are not perfect, but the nuance they create in the series motivates viewers to be more conscious when watching.

10 Serena Waterford 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Portrayed as Giliad's power couple Serena is married to Fred Waterford. Her position is comparable to that of the First Lady of the country, although there is a conflict between her beliefs and the Giliad system. Serena's loyalty to Fred is conflicting for viewers to determine the purity of her character, the marriage is tested when she attempts to advocate for women in their society as if their human rights are not being violated.

Serena's attempt to defend women as though they are empowered in Giliad is the main point of contention between her and the audience. On the one hand, she is devoted to her husband and condones his mistreatment on protagonist June Osborne. She has, however, aided June in dismantling Fred's toxic ruling over women. Despite their difficulties, June and Serena may potentially cooperate to overthrow the Giliad system, hinted at in the most recent season finale.

9 Maddy Perez 'Euphoria'

Image via HBO Max

Maddy is a young woman learning her boundaries with men, witnessed through her troubling experiences. Her youth gives her an innocence that fulfills a predictable narrative. Despite this, her role is elevated in the most recent season of Euphoria because it centers on the betrayal between her partner Nate and best friend Casey.

RELATED: 'The Last of Us': 10 Great TV Episodes Where Supporting Characters Shine

Seeing Maddy develop into a woman who respects her boundaries makes her more endearing. Although painful, the scandal involving Casey and Nate is essential to the growth of her personality. The way their destructive relationship is shown illustrates how toxic masculinity operates and its impact on a woman. This experience makes her character more admirable because it adds depth, which is always a positive dynamic.

8 Sang-Woo 'Squid Game'

Sang-Woo is Gi-hun's best friend, and the moral divide is evident throughout the games. The audience assumes there is a sense of trust and camaraderie from their shared past. Sang-Woo, however, is willing to go above and beyond during the games in order to earn the prize money. He goes to the extent of permanently eliminating the teammates he believes to be weak, betraying Gi-hun.

Sang-Woo's choices make viewers wonder where the boundary for morality lies. Sang-Woo consistently put his own interests first because the compensation from the games is life-changing. In the end, he gave his life to let Gi-hun triumph showing his remorse for his actions. Viewers are moved and empathize with Sang- Woo's actions, showing his sense of being undeserving to win when Gi-hun managed to maintain his morality.

7 Homelander 'The Boys'

Image via Prime Video

Homelander is the leader of the commercialized superheroes in The Boys. The group of superheroes is recognized by the public and marketed to monetize from their efforts in saving New York. Homelander is a symbol of the extreme competition, consumerism, power, and selfishness of society. Despite saving the city, he also loses touch with his humanity and becomes a product of his surroundings.

RELATED: 10 Great Characters Underused in the 'Star Wars' Prequels

Homelander's character introduction depicts him as a difficult figure to appreciate. It's difficult for viewers to like him because the idea of reflecting your environment is something that everyone can identify with. Viewers witness Homelander's confusion with his morals showing that he is more human than superhero, and encouraging viewers to hope for his "good" side.

6 Beth Dutton 'Yellowstone'

Beth, the daughter of John Dutton, seems confrontational, troubled, and ruthless at first. The Dutton family's dynamic is complicated, yet Beth manages to lead from her heart. Her love for her family and her temper is shown to viewers throughout the series. Beth is the kind of character who will go to any extreme, but her good intentions create sympathy in the audience.

It's challenging to form an opinion on Beth throughout the series since it's challenging to understand the rationale behind her decisions. On the one hand, she stands up for her sister-in-law against shopkeepers who have been snooping on her. At the same time, she's relentless to keep the ranch safe (moral or not). Viewers come to understand that she is more heart-driven, inspiring respect when it's the driving force behind difficult decisions.

5 Joe Goldberg 'YOU'

Image via Netflix

Joe is a stalker who is committed to winning Guinevere Beck's heart. Joe's predatory tendencies are known to the audience, but the other characters are unaware of them. By playing with suspense, this contrast adds a fascinating aspect to the storytelling experience. As a result, the audience develops a complex bond with Joe as he manages to become a villain who becomes a beloved character.

RELATED: 10 'Wednesday' Side Characters Fans Want More of in Season 2

Because of the attachment that the viewers develop to Joe, he becomes a more glamorized character. Despite the fact that everything he does is unfathomable, viewers can still empathize with him since they have knowledge that sets them separate from the characters. This glamorization encourages the audience to rationalize his character and unintentionally makes him more endearing.

4 Ross Geller 'Friends'

Ross is overly sensitive, awkward in social environments, and an intelligent member of the friend group. His character's lack of social skills makes him annoying, but also a quirky addition to the plot. He overcomplicates his love life, but it also serves as a very realistic illustration of the difficulties in establishing meaningful bonds.

Ross's contradictory behavior stems from the fact that, despite his good intentions, he frequently causes trouble unnecessarily. For instance, viewers see his relationship decision-making abilities and recognize that he causes his own issues. Ross is naturally frustrating to watch because his personality is equally aggravating and endearing. Overall, viewers find themselves wishing the best for his character despite his nature.

3 Carrie Bradshaw 'Sex and the City'

Carrie appears open-minded, accepting, and insightful as a blogger trying to make a name for herself in New York. Carrie has many admirable traits, but she spends a lot of time attempting to comprehend and accept some of life's challenges, making her relatable but frustrating. Viewers support her accomplishments but become impatient when she shows uncertainty in the face of adversity.

RELATED: From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Grey's Anatomy': 10 TV Character Deaths That Nearly Ruined the Entire Series

Carrie is a positive character, but she can be frustrating to watch because sometimes she goes against her better judgment. This adds to her relatability because it is a necessary step in the growth period. Despite her occasionally frustrating traits, she has inspiring moments that make the audience feel like they are progressing alongside her.

2 King Alfred The Great 'The Last Kingdom'

This King was based on actual events that shaped England into the nation it is today. King Alfred had to play the part of keeping the gap between the Saxons and Vikings of England at peace. The series shows the difficulties that come with the decision-making King Alfred endured.

King Alfred is a character that can be difficult to like because he is stubborn and unsure. His lack of trust ultimately leads to unneeded stress and complications in his life. Although viewers cannot predict his thoughts, audiences believe in his character since they can see that he is strategic in his choices. With time, viewers are at ease and certain that King Alfred will put a stop to suffering for both Vikings and Saxons.

1 Annalise Keating 'How To Get Away With Murder'

Image via ABC

Known for her intelligence, glamour, and unpredictable nature, Annalise is a severely damaged but likable figure. Her character mentors aspiring attorneys in the courtroom, although, her approach appears harsh at first. With time, viewers come to see that Annalise's motives are purely in her efforts to produce competitive and ethical lawyers.

Her difficulty in being liked stems from the fact that viewers eventually discover all of her secrets, to the point where viewers believe the protagonist is the villain. It puts the observers in the position of judging her morality and their agreeability towards it. Her character shows the duality of people, and how impactful choices are. Reminding viewers that while decisions and circumstances help shape a person, there is always nuance.

NEXT: 10 Best Non-Human Characters in Science Fiction Movies