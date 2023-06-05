If you've seen any Arnold Schwarzenegger movies, then you know that they are full of action, adventure, and one-liners. And that's no different for his new television show FUBAR over on Netflix. In his first-ever TV show, he plays a government agent on the verge of retirement, but when another agent needs help, he's the best person for the job. Little does he know the agent he meets in the field is his daughter, Emma (Monica Barbaro). They work together throughout the season to take down the villain: Boro Polonia (Gabriel Luna), whose goal is to get ahold of the briefcase nuke. But as we follow Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger) through the adventure and uncover secrets, we see many fun and clever nods to Schwarzenegger's previous movies. Most of the Easter eggs in the show are subtle, while others? Not so much. Let's get to the choppa!

'FUBAR' Is a Scavenger Hunt for the Ages

One of the more noticeable nods is to the film, Twins. This movie stars Schwarzenegger as Julius Benedict and Danny DeVito as Vincent Benedict, two men who find out they are long-lost twins, and then reunite. The nod to Twins in FUBAR is the scene after Luke Brunner and his ex-wife Tally (Fabiana Udenio) rekindle their romance. The Flamingos' "I Only Have Eyes For You," begins to play as the camera pans from Tally to Luke, who wears a silly grin on his face, similar to the one he had in his Twins sex scene with Kelly Preston.

Something audiences might notice is that Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger) says the line "that's it, and that's all" throughout the series, a saying Brunner claims to have come up with, even after his daughter Emma has called him out on it. But in Episode 8, Brunner finally admits he stole it from the movie Throw Mamma From The Train because he loves Danny DeVito, and in real life, DeVito and Schwarzenegger are good friends.

Schwarzenegger is famous for the line "Get to the choppa" from the 1987 film Predator, in which he plays a soldier named Dutch sent to rescue some politicians when they discover some creature that has superhuman strength and can blend into the surroundings of those hunting them. This has to be one of his most famous movies, which includes one of his most memorable lines. So, it's no surprise that it pops up in FUBAR. In Episode 2, Luke yells "Choppa" when a helicopter approaches the train he and Emma have infiltrated. Just like in Predator, this scene is high stakes and pure panic. Sticking with the Predator angle, in one of the last episodes, Brunner also uses the phrase "Choppa Parenting," then is corrected by his daughter, saying it's actually called "Helicopter parenting." It's small, but hearing Schwarzenegger say "choppa" multiple times is never a bad thing.

Can You Find 'FUBAR's Hard-to-Spot Easter Eggs?

Other Easter eggs in FUBAR are more subtle and are only spotted by true die-hard fans. The case file numbers each represent a corresponding movie that the actor is known for, like Kindergarten Cop, where his Officer John Kimble goes undercover and has to teach kindergarten. In FUBAR, they used Kimble's badge number as one of the case file numbers. Another file number is the Terminator's (Schwarzenegger) serial number from the iconic film The Terminator. Here, a cyborg assassin (Terminator) comes to earth to kill a parent before the child is born because the child will save humanity.

Another film where Schwarzenegger saves the day is also used as a file number in FUBAR. The license plate is from the magical Last Action Hero, where Arnold plays an action hero who meets a child from the real world, and together they have to save humanity. These are a few of the action star's biggest hits, enjoyed by all ages, and the perfect addition for audiences on the hunt for some hidden Easter eggs.

If you are a fan of the 1994 action film True Lies, then seeing Tom Arnold appear in FUBAR is fantastic. In the movie True Lies, Arnold's character Albert "Gib" Gibson, was the sidekick to Schwarzenegger's Harry Tasker. In FUBAR, Arnold gets a bit wilder as he plays Norm Carlson, an unconventional information extractor that is anything other than what you would expect. He puts a nice twist on the role by dressing like an unsuspecting professor with a fire in his eyes. Norm is an all-around surefire scene stealer when the CIA brings him to do his work. He and Schwarzenegger's chemistry make them the perfect match for this unexpected reunion.

Arnold Schwarzenegger established and started to form a name for himself in the world of bodybuilding. He even has the Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival, established in 1989, which is held annually in Ohio. The festival's competitions feature professional bodybuilding, strongman fitness, and bikini weekend expos, and athletes from all over the world. So, it comes as no surprise when Schwarzenegger's FUBAR character's cover is that he sells workout equipment that has won multiple awards. Of course, the CIA faked those awards in the series as a cover story, but that's beside the point. Those fake awards in FUBAR give audiences a side plot against the competing fitness equipment company run by two brothers. They go by any means necessary to discover the truth behind Brunner's operation. Little did they know it wouldn't play out quite as planned. However, one good thing they did was save the Brunner family in the end.

Finding all these Easter eggs within FUBAR makes audiences want to revisit these timeless films and relive the action-packed adventures. And after seeing all these Easter eggs in Season 1, we only hope that a Season 2 will have some more fun nods and even some cameos. Maybe something from Total Recall? Commando? Escape Plan? Another more noticeable Terminator nod? The possibilities are endless. But there is one thing we can count on, it's that it'll be action-packed and hilarious.