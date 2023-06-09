Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for FUBAR.

FUBAR is still in the top 10 on Netflix, and it's easy to see why. The legend that is Arnold Schwarzenegger brings the pain to his new TV show. He plays a CIA agent on the verge of retirement when another agent needs his help. Little does he know that it's his daughter, Emma Brunner (Monica Barbaro), who's also a CIA agent with a fiery personality. She brings the brawn, brains, and brilliance to rival Luke's (Schwarzenegger). The two must team up to take on the series villain: Boro Polonia (Gabriel Luna). We see Luke and Emma work through their family issues as they continue to find Boro and the suitcase nuke. Barbaro and Schwarzenegger's on-screen chemistry brings the show what it needs: a father-daughter duo with a sprinkle of drama and a lot of action. Let's look at how this duo works well together, resolves their family issues, and brings the heat to defeat the villain.

'FUBAR's Father-Daughter Duo Has a Rough Start

Although they worked well together by the end, they started very differently. Emma's walls are built up high. But working together, they break those barriers down one painful strike at a time. Luke wants to be a part of his daughter's life, but it takes more work. Emma resents her father and feels abandoned by him, so she tries to pretend she doesn't need him for anything. On the opposite side, Luke always tries to step in and help. He likes to feel like the hero and doesn't realize Emma can do some things on her own. For example, upon their first meeting for therapy, they fight over who gets the chair. Luke concedes and gives it to Emma, but it won't move properly. Ultimately, while the two argue about who fixes the chair, they break it. Little did they know that it was all set up by Dr. Pfeffer, aka Dr. Pepper (Scott Thompson), who later admits to planting the broken chair, making it full circle for the hilarity of it all.

Let's talk about Dr. Pfeffer. The one thing Luke and Emma can agree on is that they don't want to go to therapy, but since their boss demands it, they power through and get some handy gadgets in the process. Like the magnetic vests, originally given to them by Dr. Pfeffer to build their relationship, they are now used as a tool to stop the enemy from stealing toxic waste. And in doing so, they ensured the toxic waste wouldn't eradicate the surrounding areas. So, what did they do? Well, first off, Emma puts her grudge aside and asks her dad for help. They use the vests by attaching themselves while Emma is on the outside of the train and Luke is inside, stabilizing her as she heads to the "choppa," stealing the toxic waste. As they work together, they speed the train up to roaring speeds before figuring out a way to stop it altogether. This is the first time we see them work together as a team.

But therapy isn't over, and they must work through more issues. This time in a comical way, where they portray each other as puppets. While imitating each other's voices, Luke gets the ball rolling by stating that the Emma puppet thinks he knows nothing and should shut up and let her ruin her own life. Emma retaliates as the Luke puppet by saying he destroyed his marriage and is the expert on everyone else's. It gets brutal but remains comical, with Emma throwing in quips about how Luke thinks he knows everything because he has muscles. And Luke says Emma doesn't care how much money he will have to spend on a wedding she doesn't even want. They say some hard truths but don't get to touch on them too much as they get called to a meeting.

As much as Luke can deny it, Emma is a grown woman who sometimes needs her father but is very capable. Case in point: when Emma has to become the honey pot when the mark turns out to be a straight man instead of the woman they thought. Luke is totally against it as he doesn't think she can handle something like this. He doesn't want to see her as anything but an innocent child. Little does he know that Emma isn't afraid of getting her hands dirty to get the necessary information. She ends up in bed with the mark to not raise suspicions and get what she needs. Although Luke isn't super happy about how she got the information (and has a little temper tantrum), he's proud that she could think on her feet and complete the mission.

The Apple Doesn't Fall Far From The Tree

Emma doesn't want to end up like her father but is following in his footsteps. She's lying to her fiancé, Carter (Jay Baruchel), who she isn't even sure she wants to marry. He wants kids, but she is still determining if she's ready. Luke's advice might be good, but Emma finds it hard to take it seriously as he made the same mistakes. She's determined not to make the same ones. However, Carter breaks up with her first after Luke tells him that Emma has been unfaithful. This tears up Luke and Emma's newfound relationship until Emma realizes that Carter isn't the right fit after all.

Their real bonding moment is when they're trapped in the warehouse, trying to get the nuke suitcase from Boro. Boro and Emma are trapped, and the only way out for Emma is if Boro helps her. Luke spins it so that they both might get out, but he isn't going to let that happen. He knows Boro will continue to come after them. After an explosion, they walk out together and finally have the heart-to-heart we've been waiting for. They each apologize for their mistakes and say they want to be closer.

As the series progresses, we see that Luke and Emma are trying to change for the better. Emma is trying to understand that asking for help isn't a hindrance and that people like helping others while navigating the spy world is alright. And Luke steps up by spending more time with his family. All those years he was gone saving the world have left him alone and his family distanced. But there is always time to make amends.

And finally, after working together for a while now, Emma realizes that Luke might know a thing or two, and she's not ready to let him go. Luke decides it's time to retire for good this time, however. He knows Emma is ready and has no doubts about it.