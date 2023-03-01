Arnold Schwarzenegger is always telling us that he'll be back, and low and behold, he's back like we've never seen him before with FUBAR (2023-), which will be the action icon's first ever television series. Whether you're a fan of action films or not, you're likely more than familiar with the professional bodybuilder turned blockbuster actor turned former governor of California. Schwarzenegger's resume easily speaks for itself, having been the star of such classics as Commando (1985), Predator (1987), True Lies (1994), and of course, all the entries in the beloved Terminator franchise since 1984.

Having amassed a plentiful bounty of box office winnings and garnered a well-earned reputation as an international movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger has now set his sites on a new frontier - the world of streaming television. Though it may be difficult for some fans of "The Governator" to believe, apart from the odd cameo or guest appearance, Schwarzenegger has never had a starring role in a television series in his entire fifty-year career. That is, until now.

Schwarzenegger is now partnering with Netflix to bring to life FUBAR, an all-new super spy series that sees the legendary movie star return to the world of action-comedy. Here, Schwarzenegger stars as a CIA agent who finds his retirement plans in jeopardy, now having to take on a new job that hits far too close to home for him and his family. With a promising cast and creative team joining Arnold on his next adventure, FUBAR is easily one of the most anticipated new action shows of the year. To find out all the details on what could very well be Netflix's next big hit, here is everything we know so far about FUBAR.

Image via Netflix

Watch the Trailer for FUBAR

Netflix released the first teaser trailer for FUBAR on February 27th, 2023, and it's certainly a teaser in every sense of the word. Being less than thirty seconds long, the first look at FUBAR, complete with plenty of elements that just scream Arnold Schwarzenegger. Smoking Stogie cigars, setting things on fire, firing pistols. All of these visuals are present in the first teaser for FUBAR, before we get yet another spin on Schwarzenegger's classic phrase that originated in The Terminator (1984), "I'll be back". The teaser concludes with a brief comedic exchange between Arnold Schwarzenegger's character, Luke Brunner, and his companion, Roo (Fortune Feimster).

Where Is FUBAR Releasing?

It's hardly surprising that Netflix will be the home of FUBAR when it premieres later this Summer. One of the earliest names in the continued rise of streaming services, the entertainment juggernaut has been putting out original content like there's no tomorrow, likely to keep up with competition from other in-house streaming services like Disney+ and HBO Max. The obvious viewership records broken by serialized programming like Stranger Things (2016-2024) and Squid Game (2021-) aside, Netflix has also found tremendous success in the action genre with shows like Cobra Kai (2018-2023) as well as films like The Gray Man (2022).

Image via Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger will officially be back when FUBAR premieres exclusively on Netflix starting Thursday, May 25th, 2023. Netflix is expected to stay true to its binge-watching roots by releasing all eight episodes in FUBAR's flagship season all on the same date, meaning that the entire show will be available to watch starting May 25th.

What Is the Plot of FUBAR?

The official plot synopsis for FUBAR reads as follows:

A father and daughter have both been working as CIA Operatives for years, but each kept their involvement in the CIA hidden from the other, resulting in their entire relationship being a gigantic lie. Upon learning of each other's involvement in the CIA, the pair are forced to work together as partners, and against the backdrop of explosive action, and espionage, learn who each other really are.

Based on that synopsis alone, FUBAR is already sounding like a fun twist on a prior Schwarzenegger film, True Lies. In that film, Schwarzenegger also played a government operative who kept his true career as a secret agent a secret from the rest of his family, only to throw that secrecy away when he suspects his wife (Jamie Lee Curtis) is unfaithful and finds his family getting caught up in a terrorist plot. Overall the set-up for FUBAR sounds quite similar, but the twist comes in when Luke Brunner's daughter (expected to be played by Monica Barbaro) is also a spy and has kept that a secret from her family as well. Now forced that the father and daughter are forced to work together, family drama and comedic high jinks are bound to ensue.

Who Is Making FUBAR?

Image via Netflix

The creator of FUBAR is Nick Santora, who has quite a bit of experience developing action-centric storylines for television. Santora got his career in screenwriting started with The Sopranos (1999-2007), and has since gone on to write for Prison Break (2005-2017), Scorpion (2014-2018), Most Dangerous Game (2020), and most recently, Reacher (2022-). The full list of directors for each episode has not yet been revealed, but at least one episode will be helmed by Phil Abraham, whose worked with Santora before on Most Dangerous Game in addition to working on Ozark (2017-2022) and Daredevil (2015-2018). Santora, Abraham, and Schwarzenegger are all producing the show as well.

Also attached to the crew are composer Tony Morales (Reacher), cinematographers Colin Hoult (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) and Craig Wrobleski (The Umbrella Academy), and editors J.J. Geiger (Scorpion), Sang Han (Surface), Anthony Miller (The Flight Attendant), and Eric Seaburn (Prison Break).

Who Is Starring in FUBAR?

Image via Netflix

The T-800 Terminator himself Arnold Schwarzenegger is very much the star of FUBAR as Luke Brunner, and he has a very compelling supporting cast joining him on the eight-episode adventure as well. First is Monica Barbaro, who recently made a big splash in the action world as Phoenix in Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Barbaro will be the series' co-lead and will be playing Luke Brunner's daughter, Emma Brunner.

Also attached to the cast are Milan Carter (Warped!), Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project), Travis Van Winkle (You), Jay Baruchel (Goon), Andy Buckley (The Office), Aparna Brielle (Boo, Bitch), Barbara Eve Harris (The Wilds), Fabiana Udenio (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery), and Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us). Schwarzenegger has worked with some of these actors before, namely Gabriel Luna who played the antagonist of Terminator: Dark Fate (2019), and that apparently won't be the only cast reunion for FUBAR. Also, reportedly set to appear in a yet-to-be-revealed role is Tom Arnold, who co-starred in Arnold's most famous spy action-satire, True Lies.