Netflix's Arnold Schwarzenegger-led action comedy series FUBAR is about to deploy for Season 2, just over two years after retired CIA operative Luke Brunner rejoined the fight. This time around, though, there will be "2x the FUBAR," with the Governator set to share the screen with another action icon in the form of The Matrix legend Carrie-Anne Moss. A set of images released earlier this week officially pulled the curtain back on Moss's character this week, revealing that she'll play the mysterious black-clad East German spy Greta Nelso, who has "a passionate history" with Brunner dating back to their younger years. In recent comments to Tudum, the star shared her experience working with Schwarzenegger for the series and teased how they'll tango in the upcoming run of episodes.

FUBAR won't be Moss's first rodeo with series creator Nick Santora. Before developing and showrunning his megahit Prime Video series Reacher, he served as a co-executive producer on the star-studded crime drama series Vegas, which paired Moss with Dennis Quaid, Michael Chiklis, and more. Reconnecting with Santora more recently introduced her to his comedic new Netflix series, setting up an opportunity for a reunion and her first foray with the Terminator icon. "I talked to Nick, who I’d actually worked with before, and he pitched it to me,” she told Tudum. "I watched the show, and I laughed so hard. And in the way that he described Greta, I just thought it would be really, really fun. And, of course, working with Arnold was just an amazing thought in my mind — like, how amazing would that be?”

Exactly what role Moss's character will play in Season 2 remains a mystery, but both she and Tudum were able to confirm that she and Schwarzenegger will have a dance scene together. Preparing for the exciting sequence was how she first met her new co-star, and from the get-go, she said the two hit it off on and off-set. Her experience was largely similar to the positive vibes FUBAR's co-lead, Monica Barbaro, got from her on-screen father, as Moss recalled:

"The first time that I met him was actually in a dance rehearsal. We just jumped in, and it was just so fun. He’s just a hoot. We got to know each other, rehearsing to start with, and then on the set, and then we’d run into each other at the gym and have breakfast. I mean, fun is just the word that comes up all the time.”

Where Does 'FUBAR' Season 2 Pick Up?