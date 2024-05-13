This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

FUBAR fans, heads up! The action-comedy series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro has added a new formidable actor to the cast. The Matrix vet Carrie-Anne Moss has joined the cast as Greta Nelso. She’ll be playing a former East German spy who shares a “passionate history” with Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger). Given the tone of the series sparks are certainly going to fly this season.