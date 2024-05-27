The Big Picture FUBAR Season 2 has begun filming, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro.

The first season established Luke and Emma's dynamic with humor and action.

Netflix announced Carrie-Anne Moss joining the cast for the upcoming episodes.

The second season of FUBAR just got one step closer to becoming a reality, with Netflix releasing a new video stating that the new episodes for the comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro have begun filming. The story of Luke and Emma Brunner isn't over yet, and the series created by Nick Santora will be making its way back to television in the near future. The video released by the streaming platform features Schwarzenegger celebrating the start of production with an action figure based on his character from FUBAR, with the actor taking the collectible through an unpredictable series of stuns.

The first season of FUBAR established Schwarzenegger's protagonist, Luke Brunner, as a secret CIA operative who took pride in his work. However, he never expected his daughter, Emma (Monica Barbaro), to be an operative herself. Chaos ensued when the two relatives constantly attempted to hide their true occupation from the other, in an amusing situation that ended up with the characters having to work together on a very delicate mission. But even when they were both qualified agents working in the field, Luke couldn't stop treating Emma as a little girl, setting the stage for the dynamic that took the series to new heights.

The cast of the first season of FUBAR also included Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna and Fortune Feimster, as the Brunners attempted to save the world while also working through their personal issues. Carter had been previously seen in a couple of television titles before taking on the biggest role of his career with FUBAR, while Lune is known for his roles in projects such as The Last of Us and Terminator: Dark Fate. The series even featured guest performances from Adam Pally and Tom Arnold, in a comedy that allowed Schwarzenegger to return to the comedic side of his talents.

'FUBAR's Interesting New Addition

While the final stages of pre-production were underway for the second season of FUBAR, Netflix was proud to announce that Carrie-Anne Moss would be joining the new episodes of the series, taking up a main role in the Brunner's latest assignment. Moss will next be seen in The Acolyte, an upcoming Star Wars television series that follows the Jedi Order as they attempt to discover a new threat lurking in the shadows of the galaxy far, far away. After that, there's no telling what's going to happen when the star steals the spotlight in the second season of FUBAR.

You can check out the new video from the set of FUBAR released by Netflix below. A release date hasn't been set for the upcoming episodes.