Netflix is officially doubling down on the chaos. The streamer has just revealed the first look and key art for FUBAR Season 2, confirming that the loud, brash and fun spy comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger will return on June 12 around the world. And this time? The stakes are higher, the action's bigger, and the cast is getting a serious upgrade. The new season picks up with CIA veteran Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger) still not quite enjoying the retirement he’d planned. After discovering that his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) was also a secret operative in Season 1, Luke’s plans for a quiet life were blown to pieces — and now he’s got even more trouble heading his way.

Season 2 introduces a brand-new adversary in the form of Carrie-Anne Moss, playing a mysterious figure from Luke’s past who’s poised to either ruin his life or end the world — whichever comes first. The new tagline teases exactly what fans can expect: "2x the spies. 2x the action. 2x the FUBAR."

Returning alongside Schwarzenegger and Barbaro are Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris, and Scott Thompson. New faces for Season 2 include Aparna Brielle, Guy Burnet, Andy Buckley, and of course, Moss, whose addition instantly raises the series’ star power.

Created by Nick Santora (Reacher, Scorpion), the show leans into action-comedy chaos with the same tongue-in-cheek energy that defined Schwarzenegger’s classic roles. The series is produced by Skydance Television, with Santora returning as creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Schwarzenegger also continues to serve as executive producer, alongside Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Phil Abraham, Amy Pocha, Seth Cohen, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell.

How Successful Was 'FUBAR'?