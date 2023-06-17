Just last month, Arnold Schwarzenegger made his TV debut with the action-comedy series, FUBAR, which boasted an all-star cast, a captivating plot, and thrilling action. Now fans of FUBAR, will be delighted to learn that the hit series will be returning for a second season. Netflix announced the series renewal at the ongoing TUDUM event in Brazil.

The series follows the iconic action star as he takes on the role of Luke Brenner, a CIA operative who discovers that his daughter, Emma, also works for the Agency. The pair then come to the realization that they sadly do not know each other at all. Despite Schwarzenegger's Luke being ready to retire, the two work together to stop a dangerous arms dealer, Boro. In the process, they find common ground and repair their relationship. Alongside Schwarzenegger, the series also stars Monica Barbaro as Emma and Gabriel Luna as Boro. Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Barbara Eve Harris, and Fabiana Udenio also round off the main cast.

Beyond the high-octane action the series delivered, FUBAR won fans over thanks to its dynamic father-daughter duo, cast chemistry, and just all-round entertaining premise. In his review, Collider's own Nate Richard stated, "There is a lot of heart, and you do truly start to care about some of the characters." As such, it comes as no surprise to know the series dominated the Netflix Top 10 charts upon release, even dethroning the fan favorite series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘FUBAR’: Did You Catch All of Those Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie Easter Eggs?

What to Expect From FUBAR Season 2

At the moment, considering the series only debuted last month, it is too soon to gauge when Season 2 will likely arrive on Netflix; however, we can expect the series to pick up the action from where the Season 1 finale left off. As a reminder, Season 1 ended with Luke and Emma's identities compromised; this could lead to the duo becoming targets for criminal organizations in Season 2. What's more, the identity of the Russian double agent in the CIA was revealed, setting up an exciting thread to be explored in the espionage series' sophomore season.

While we wait for Season 2, check out Collider's interview with FUBAR stars, Schwarzenegger and Barbaro, below: