Everyone knows that the way to solidify yourself as an action star is with the honor of a plastic figure. To celebrate the recent drop of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first leading role in a series, Netflix is hitting fans with a new teaser that sees The Terminator and Predator star receive the fictional toy treatment for his latest character, FUBAR’s take no prisoners CIA agent, Luke Brunner.

Part teaser, part commercial, the clip sees Agent Brunner zooming around on his motorcycle and preparing for his final day at the office before he can finally kick back and bask in his well-deserved retirement. After being sent on one final mission, Brunner has the shock of his career and life when he discovers that his daughter, Emma (Monica Barbaro) also works for America’s highly esteemed agency.

Not only do the father and daughter duo need to put a pin in the threat they’ve been sent to take down but they’ll also come to terms with understanding that they don’t know anything about the other person, forcing them to rekindle their relationship. With a zippy theme song, the teaser puts Brunner to the test as a 65-year-old agent who loves being a grandfather but is in his happiest place when on a mission. A fun throwback to action figure commercials of yesteryear, this teaser will pull on the nostalgia strings of any ‘90s kid out there.

Image via Netflix

Who Else Is in FUBAR?

Along with Barbaro and Schwarzenegger, FUBAR stars a stacked lineup that includes Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project), Gabriel Luna (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Fabiana Udenio (Austin Power: International Man of Mystery), Travis Van Winkle (You), Milan Carter (Dolemite Is My Name), Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon), Andy Buckley (The Office), Barbara Eve Harris (Prison Break), and Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio) with appearances from Scott Thompson (The Kids in the Hall), Devon Bostick (The 100), Tom Arnold (Roseanne), and Adam Pally (Happy Endings).

When Does FUBAR Come Out?

It’s already here! Created by Nick Santora, who holds credits on titles including The Sopranos, Breakout Kings, and Lie to Me, the series exploded onto Netflix on May 25. That means that after your Memorial Day BBQ activities, you can have a cozy night in by binging all eight episodes of Schwarzenegger’s debut television series.

Check out the fictional action figure ad below and catch FUBAR now streaming on Netflix.