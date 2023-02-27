Netflix has provided a sneak peek into one of their most anticipated titles. Fubar is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first television project, and it’s coming soon to our screens. The action-comedy series centers around a father and daughter who discover they’ve been keeping the same secret for years: they’re both CIA operatives, and lied to each other to protect their identity. The eight-episode series premieres in late May.

As sneak peeks go, this one for Fubar only gives us only a small glimpse into the series, but reveals a lot of elements we can expect from the eight one-hour episodes. The main one is Schwarzenegger leaning into his comedic skills once again in order to deliver a True Lies-like story. Action and noticeable production values also feature prominently on the sneak peek, but we'll get to see a lot more when the streaming giant drops a trailer in the coming weeks.

In his personal newsletter, Schwarzenegger commented about Fubar and celebrated the fact that the series came together.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like 'True Lies.' Well, here it is. 'Fubar' will kick your ass and make you laugh - and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with Nick [Santora], Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for.”

Image via Netflix

Who Else is involved in Fubar?

Fubar is created and executive produced by Emmy nominee Nick Santora, who also serves as showrunner and has extensive experience with action and thriller series. Santora previously helmed Reacher, Most Dangerous Game, and Scorpion. In an official statement, Santora called Fubar “the most surreal project” of his career, and teased that the series will be "a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action.”

Aside from Schwarzenegger, Fubar also stars Monica Barbaro (At Midnight), Jay Baruchel (The Moodys), Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project), Milan Carter (Warped!), Travis Van Winkle (You), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us), Andy Buckley (The Office), Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio), Barbara Eve Harris (Sharp Objects), and Fabiana Udenio (Jane the Virgin).

Netflix premieres Fubar on May 25. You can watch the sneak peek below:

Check out the official synopsis here: