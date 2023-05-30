Just over a week after being appointed Netflix's Chief Action Officer, Arnold Schwarzenegger is already getting a promotion as the new king of the streamer. His new series FUBAR has officially dethroned Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story at the top of Netflix's Top 10 for the week of May 22-28, opening to 88.94 million hours viewed in its first four days on the platform. In a return to action-comedy, Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro star as a father and daughter who discover they're both CIA agents and must work together, and truly get to know each other, in order to save the world.

According to Netflix, the Governator's war path was global as his first foray into television appeared on the Top 10 in 90 different countries. It marks a strong return for the king of 80s and 90s action, especially since he's remained a relative outsider to the action-comedy game since the classic True Lies. Despite some lukewarm critic scores, FUBAR has generally hit better with audiences scoring a 70% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's own Nate Richard gave it a B- and, despite all its flaws, praised the heart it brings to the table, especially with the dynamic duo of Schwarzenegger and Barbaro who seemed to be having a blast on the series.

This looks like the final bow for Queen Charlotte which, after a dominant run atop the charts, was dethroned and relegated to third behind To All The Boys I Loved Before spinoff XO, Kitty at 63.78 million hours. It's still an impressive note to go out on as the Bridgerton prequel scored 42.9 million hours as it nears the end of its 28-day measurement window. Unfortunately, any chances of India Ria Amarteifio taking a seat among the most-viewed series ever on the platform are looking fairly dashed. The series currently sits at 432.2 million total hours viewed which, while impressive, is still a far cry from the show it would need to pass by June 1 - Inventing Anna with 511 million hours viewed. Reaching that total is still a monumental feat considering Queen Charlotte only has six one-hour episodes rather than the more typical eight.

Lopez Continues to Reign Supreme on Netflix's Film Charts

Schwarzenegger isn't the only action star lording over the charts right now. Jennifer Lopez continues to reign supreme on the film charts with The Mother which sees her play an assassin who emerges from hiding to save the daughter she tried to protect by leaving behind years ago. At 34.69 million hours viewed, it marks quite a decline from last week and marks the beginning of the end for the film while another action juggernaut, the Chris Hemsworth-led Extraction 2 looms on June 16. The documentaries Victim/Suspect and Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me also charted with 6.6 million and 5.55 million hours viewed respectively.

The charts were rounded out by some of the usual suspects with Season 2 of Bridgerton hanging around on the TV list alongside Season 6 of Selling Sunset, Season 2 of Firefly Lane, and the ever-enduring hit The Night Agent. Leading the newcomers was the canceled then uncanceled S.W.A.T. which captured the fifth spot on the chart with Season 1 scoring 20.2 million hours viewed while All American Season 5 followed right behind with 18.1 million hours. One surprise, however, was Maid, the 2021 miniseries starring Margaret Qualley. Thanks to recent attention on TikTok, the show rose like a phoenix to capture the eighth spot on the chart with 14 million hours viewed, proving once again the power of the short-form video platform.

All episodes of FUBAR are streaming now on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.