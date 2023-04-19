Netflix has released a brand-new trailer and poster for their upcoming action-comedy series FUBAR starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The new eight-episode series will be Schwarzenegger's first-ever television project and is set to premiere on the streaming service on May 25, 2023.

The story of FUBAR follows Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro as a father and daughter duo that learn that unbeknownst to each other, are CIA agents and their entire relationship with each other has been built on a lie. The revelation comes when the two are on a mission to find a WMD. The two must learn to work together, but the familiar family dynamics don't exactly fit in a warzone. Together, they will learn to bond as they try to save the world.

The new trailer sees Schwarzenegger closing out his life as a CIA agent and retiring as he hopes to live a normal life as he tries to be part of his daughter's life and reunite with his divorced wife. Not long after his retirement, however, he is brought in to do one more job: Rescue an agent codenamed Panda and retrieve a WMD. Everything seems normal until he finds out this "Panda" is his daughter. From here, the trailer delves into the blend of comedy and action that the series is going for as Barbaro and Schwarzenegger as they both show off their combat skills while the father is clearly overprotective of his daughter and leads to moments of parental instinct showing up in places that you wouldn't expect like, for example, a firefight.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ’Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro Takes to the Skies With the U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Who Else Is Working On FUBAR

FUBAR is created by Emmy nominee Nick Santora, who has previously worked on other thriller series such as Reacher, Most Dangerous Game, and Scorpion. In addition to being the series creator, Santora also acts as showrunner and an executive producer. Schwarzenegger, in addition to starring in the series, also acts as executive producer alongside Santora as well as Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost. The cast members joining Schwarzenegger and Barbaro are Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, and Fabiana Udenio. The series is produced by Skydance Television.

FUBAR is set to premiere on Netflix on May 25. You can watch the new trailer as well as the official logline for the upcoming action-comedy series down below: