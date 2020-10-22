Exclusive ‘Fugitive Dreams’ Trailer Teases a Beautiful Black-and-White Shot Search for Home

Heads up cinephiles, we’ve got an exclusive clip from Fugitive Dreams, which is set to make its U.S. debut this week, at the Austin Film Festival. Film Festivals are holding up shockingly well during the pandemic. Of course, we all miss being there in person, the friends you meet in line for the next big festival favorite and the frenzy of post-screening drinks and discussion at the local watering hole. But the sense of community we build at those festivals is staying strong, even during the era of social distance, thanks to innovative all-virtual festivals, drive-in components, and of course, great films.

Next up is the Austin Film Festival, which kicks off its 27th year today with five days of virtual panels and eight days of virtual film screenings. After making its world premiere at this year’s Fantasia Film Festival in August, Jason Neulander‘s film will screen at this year’s all virtual AFF. Starring April Matthis and Robbie Tan, the film is touted as an “allegorical road movie touching on themes of homelessness, mental health, and addiction” that follows its leading dup on a journey through America. Check out our exclusive teaser debut below, followed by the official synopsis.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fugitive Dreams: