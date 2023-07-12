Esteemed filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, renowned for his revolutionary crime thrillers, is preparing to introduce his latest television endeavor, Full Circle, exclusively on Max. Full Circle, an engrossing crime thriller, explores the aftermath of a botched kidnapping, unraveling a complex network of closely guarded secrets that interconnect diverse characters and cultures in present-day New York City. In the initial teaser, the show unveiled the key elements of its storyline. We witness the unsettling abduction of Sam and Derek's son, which sets the stage for the unfolding drama. Enter Harmony, an investigator who starts probing the family, raising suspicions as she uncovers more than meets the eye. It becomes evident that she holds information that she's reluctant to reveal, and her lack of trust in anyone within the family becomes increasingly apparent. The subsequent full trailer delves deeper into the narrative, revealing that the family harbors numerous hidden truths that play a crucial role in their child's abduction. As the plot thickens, the complexities and secrets surrounding the family become integral components of the gripping storyline.

This eagerly awaited limited series marks Soderbergh's return to HBO after a five-year hiatus following his previous project, Mosaic. Boasting an impressive ensemble cast, Full Circle is helmed by Soderbergh as the executive producer and director, alongside the talented writer and executive producer Ed Solomon, and executive producer Casey Silver. With a powerhouse trio behind the show (more on them below), Full Circle promises to captivate viewers with its captivating narrative and outstanding performances. The highly awaited series is scheduled to premiere with two episodes on July 13, followed by a weekly release of two episodes until its riveting conclusion on July 27. In the meantime, read on for a guide to the cast of Full Circle and the characters they play.

Images via Netflix; Showtime

RELATED: 'Full Circle' Review: Steven Soderbergh’s Twisty Limited Series Delivers on Thrills

Zazie Beetz as Harmony

Image via Max

Zazie Beetz stars as Harmony, a US Postal Investigation Service agent. Beetz gained recognition for her portrayal of Van in the FX comedy-drama series Atlanta, which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Beetz also appeared in the disaster film Geostorm and made a lasting impression as the Marvel Comics character Domino in the superhero film Deadpool 2. Most recently, she was part of the cast for Black Mirror Season 6.

Claire Danes as Sam

Image via Max

Claire Danes plays Sam, a Manhattan corporate lawyer and mother of Jared (Ethan Stoddard), who goes missing. Danes has consistently delivered captivating performances throughout her career. She gained widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Carrie Mathison in the critically acclaimed series Homeland, a role that showcased her range and earned her multiple Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award. In her most recent work, Danes impressed audiences with her portrayal of Cora Seaborne in the Apple TV+ series The Essex Serpent, where she shared the screen with Tom Hiddleston. She has also showcased her versatility in the FX on Hulu series Fleishman Is in Trouble. With her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters, Claire Danes is undoubtedly a seasoned actress who will bring a compelling and emotionally charged performance to her role as Sam.

Timothy Olyphant as Derek

Image via Max

Timothy Olyphant plays Derek, Sam’s husband. Known for his compelling performances across various mediums, Olyphant gained widespread acclaim for his role as Seth Bullock in the HBO western series Deadwood, which earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. He also made a lasting impression as the cool-as-a-cucumber Raylan Givens in the critically acclaimed series Justified, for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Asides that, Olyphant joined the cast of the hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian, portraying the enigmatic character Cobb Vanth. He also appeared in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, showcasing his talent alongside an all-star ensemble cast.

RELATED: July's Exciting New TV Releases, From 'Justified: City Primeval' to Steven Soderbergh’s 'Full Circle’

Jim Gaffigan as Manny Broward

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Jim Gaffigan plays Manny Broward, another USPIS agent, and Harmony’s supervisor. Gaffigan is a beloved comedian and actor who has left an indelible mark on the comedy scene. Known for his signature deadpan delivery and relatable observational humor, Gaffigan has garnered a dedicated fanbase. He has released several successful comedy specials, including Mr. Universe and Beyond the Pale, which showcase his witty and self-deprecating style. Gaffigan portrayed a fictionalized version of himself in the semi-autobiographical sitcom The Jim Gaffigan Show and, more recently, starred in the sci-fi midlife crisis film Linoleum.

CCH Pounder as Mrs. Mahabir

Image via Max

Another familiar name in the show is CCH Pounder, playing the mysterious Mrs. Mahabir. Pounder portrayed Detective Claudette Wyms in the critically acclaimed series The Shield and left a lasting impression in the realm of science fiction and fantasy, notably as Dr. Angela Hicks in RoboCop 3 and as Mo'at in the epic blockbuster Avatar.

Jharrel Jerome as Aked

Image via Max

Jharrel Jerome stars in the Max series as Aked, an emotionally unstable young man involved in the kidnapping (and the nephew of Mrs Mahabir). Jerome is a rising star who made a mark in the world of acting through his portrayal of Korey Wise in the critically acclaimed miniseries When They See Us. Jerome's powerful and emotionally charged performance earned him critical praise and numerous accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Jerome has also showcased his talent in other projects. He appeared in the film Moonlight, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and recently starred in Boots Riley's I’m a Virgo, playing a 19-year-old who happens to be 13 feet tall.

Dennis Quaid as Chef Jeff

Image via Max

Another big name joining the ensemble is Dennis Quaid, playing Sam's self-involved celebrity father Chef Jeff. Quaid portrayed memorable characters in films such as The Right Stuff, Great Balls of Fire!, and The Parent Trap, among many others. Known for his charismatic presence and ability to embody diverse characters, Quaid's performances have consistently captivated audiences. Quaid lent his voice in Strange World and will appear in the inspirational biopic The Hill.

Other cast members in the ensemble include Lucian Zanes, Adia, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones, Suzanne Savoy, and Phaldut Sharma. With this diverse and talented group of actors, the miniseries is set to showcase a rich tapestry of performances. So mark your calendars and catch the premiere of Full Circle on Max, arriving on July 13, 2023.