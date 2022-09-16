Dennis Quaid has joined the already star-studded cast of Steven Soderbergh's upcoming Full Circle. The New York-set miniseries is set to debut on HBO Max, and Deadline reports that Quaid is the latest edition to a cast that already includes Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, and Timothy Olyphant. The miniseries will deal with a botched kidnapping in New York City that soon involves multiple levels of the city's society and uncovers some long-buried secrets. A number of characters are drawn into this web of intrigue, including a US Postal Inspection Service agent (Beetz), a Manhattan attorney who takes over her family business (Danes), and her husband Derek (Olyphant). Details on other characters, including Quaid's, are being kept under wraps.

Quaid has had an extensive cinematic career. After a breakout role in the 1979 cycling movie Breaking Away, he became a steady leading man in the 1980s, often in genre fare like Dreamscape, Enemy Mine, and Jaws 3-D before breaking into more mainstream fare like The Big Easy and Postcards from the Edge. He has been a consistent presence on American movie screens for four decades, starring in hits like The Rookie, The Day After Tomorrow, and A Dog's Purpose.

He played early rock musician Jerry Lee Lewis to great acclaim in 1988's Great Balls of Fire!, and has twice been nominated for a Golden Globe; once for the 2002 Todd Haynes melodrama Far From Heaven, and again in 2010 for playing Bill Clinton in the miniseries The Special Relationship. The latter role also earned him an Emmy nomination. He recently starred as Dick Vermeil in last year's Kurt Warner biopic American Underdog, and appeared in this year's family drama The Tiger Rising. Quaid can next be seen in the sci-fi mystery Littlemouth, and playing the titular president in Sean McNamara's Reagan. He can also be heard as a member of the voice cast in Disney's upcoming animated feature Strange World.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: Timothy Olyphant to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'

Soderbergh will direct and executive produce the six-episode minsieries. Ed Solomon (Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, Men in Black, Now You See Me) will write and executive produce, as will veteran producer Casey Silver. The trio are no strangers to HBO Max, as their 2021 crime thriller No Sudden Move premiered on the service. Much of Soderbergh's recent work has debuted on HBO Max; in addition to No Sudden Move, 2021's Let Them All Talk, a cruise-ship-set comedy-drama with Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, and Dianne Wiest, and this year's Kimi, a pandemic-set thriller starring Zoë Kravitz, both debuted on the streamer.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on Full Circle.