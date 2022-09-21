The cast for HBO Max's upcoming limited series Full Circle continues to grow, with Emmy-winning actor Jharrel Jerome becoming the latest to join the show's star-studded ensemble that includes Dennis Quaid, Timothy Olyphant, Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz, according to Deadline. The outlet also reports that Jerome will play a character who is a member of a criminal organization in New York.

The six-episode series comes from director Steven Soderbergh (Magic Mike, Ocean's Eleven). Not too many details have been released about the series, but the previously-released logline says the story will follow an investigation into a botched kidnapping. The investigation will uncover long-held secrets that connect multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City.

Jerome is probably best known for his role in Ava DuVernay's Netflix limited series When They See Us, which is based on the true story of five teen boys who were wrongfully accused of a brutal attack in Central Park. He played the role of Korey Wise, a role for which he won the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Limited Series in 2019. Jerome's previous credits include the Netflix film Concrete Cowboy, the Audience Network series Mr. Mercedes as well as Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning film Moonlight. Some of his upcoming projects include Amazon's upcoming absurdist comedy series I'm a Virgo and the limited series Night of the Assassins, which he is slated to star in as well as produce.

Image via Netflix

Soderbergh is set to direct all six episodes of the series. He'll also executive produce alongside Ed Solomon, who will also serve as writer, and Casey Silver. Full Circle reunites Soderbergh, Solomon and Silver, who previously collaborated on the HBO Max film No Sudden Move, a crime thriller that starred Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Julia Fox and Brendan Fraser. In addition to No Sudden Move, some of Soderbergh's other recent work has been for the streaming platform, including the comedy-drama Let Them All Talk and the thriller Kimi.

Full Circle is part of the three-year overall deal Soderbergh signed with HBO and HBO Max in 2020. Under the deal, he'll develop content for both platforms, including TV series. The agreement also includes a first-look deal for films.

No other details have been released about the limited series. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on Full Circle. Untile then check out the trailer for Soderbergh's No Sudden Move below: