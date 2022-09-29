The cast of Steven Soderbergh's newest project grows even larger as Jim Gaffigan, best known for his comedic presence on stage, has now joined Full Circle, an upcoming limited series for HBO Max, according to Deadline. The casting of Gaffigan comes after a series of new announcements for the show.

The series will center on the investigation of a kidnapping attempt that eventually leads to the discovery of interconnected, long-held secrets between various characters and cultures in modern-day New York City. Gaffigan will reportedly play Manny Broward, a USPIS agent who attempts to battle his own demons while also serving as the immediate supervisor to Harmony (Zazie Beetz). More details of the series are likely to be revealed as it nears its eventual release on HBO Max.

Gaffigan stars in the show with previously announced cast members, which include Beetz, who previously starred in Joker, and Claire Danes (Homeland). Timothy Olyphant, who recently appeared as Cobb Vanth in The Book of Boba Fett, also stars in the upcoming series alongside Dennis Quaid (Far From Heaven), and Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight). Best known for playing Mo'at in Avatar, CCH Pounder will also appear in the series alongside Sheyi Cole (Atlanta).

Soderbergh, best known for directing the Ocean's Eleven franchise, will helm all six episodes of Full Circle, with Ed Solomon serving as writer of the series. Soderbergh and Solomon will also be executive producing the upcoming project alongside Casey Silver, who previously collaborated with the two on No Sudden Move, which was released on HBO Max last year.

Alongside Full Circle's eventual debut, Gaffigan will star in next year's Peter Pan & Wendy as Mr. Smee, Captain Hook's (Jude Law) clumsy first mate. The film, directed by David Lowery, will debut on Disney+ in 2023. The actor will also be appearing in Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, an upcoming comedy film that centers on a competition between the brands Kellogg's and Post. Gaffigan is also set to star alongside Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) and Katelyn Nacon (The Walking Dead) in Linoleum, a science fiction comedy film written and directed by Colin West. Lastly, Gaffigan will also make an appearance in Providence, a mystery film starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lily James, set to be released in 2023.

With the limited series still in production, no release date for Full Circle has yet been set, but the show will debut on HBO Max's streaming service. Check out Collider's interview with the cast of No Sudden Move and their thoughts on Soderbergh below.