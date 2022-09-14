In January 2020 it was announced that director Steven Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, the deal includes a first look deal on films while also developing television series for the platforms. Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO has gone on to include the hit feature No Sudden Move and his latest project, Full Circle which was announced last year, has cast Timothy Olyphant.

In the upcoming limited series for the streamer, Olyphant will star alongside series lead Claire Danes and Emmy-nominated actress Zazie Beetz. Per Deadline, Olyphant is reported to play Derek, husband to Danes’ Sam. Sam is a Manhattan attorney who is tasked with running her father’s family business. Full Circle is a six-part limited series that will follow the story of a botched kidnapping in the city of New York. Set in the modern day, the investigation into the plot will see a web spun the length and breadth of the Big Apple, trapping multiple characters and unraveling long-hidden secrets of the city.

Olyphant has quite a history with HBO. The actor is known for starring in the HBO series Deadwood in the mid-2000s, the series was then revived as an HBO film in 2019 in which he served as executive producer. Olyphant has recently wrapped filming on Justified: City Primeval and his revival of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens from the FX series Justified, which he also executive produced. He has also starred in the recent Star Wars shows The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Some of his other film and television credits include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Live Free or Die Hard, The Crazies, The Girl Next Door, Daisy Jones, the Six, Santa Clarita Diet and Fargo.

Soderbergh will direct the six-part limited series with writer Ed Solomon penning the script. When the series was initially announced, Soderbergh remarked that the series was one with a “complex narrative” saying "Even by Ed’s standards, this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate." The director went on to add "Our task now is to assemble a great cast and make sure we execute at the level the scripts deserve," and they seem to be doing a good job so far.

Casey Silver will executive produce the series alongside Solomon and Soderbergh. This collaboration will signal yet another project with HBO that has featured the trio after Mosaic and No Sudden Move. Despite details being under wraps per character details, fans can still be expectant of a thrilling storyline.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on Full Circle. Until then, check ut the trailer for No Sudden Move below: