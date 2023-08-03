Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Full Circle.

The Big Picture Full Circle is a Steven Soderbergh crime drama that explores the intersection of characters' stories in the past and present.

The Browne and McCusker families have buried secrets connected to a botched kidnapping, which are revealed by the end of the series.

The Mahabir Crime Syndicate seeks revenge for a past crime through a failed ritual, and the sympathetic characters rebel and find ways to redeem themselves.

The six-episode run of Max' Full Circle came to a close this week. This is the third project from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. Their previous collaborations have been mathematically complex crime dramas, and Full Circle is even more geometrically inspired. The title is a promise. The inciting incident is a crime that connects people who seem to have nothing to do with each other. But by the end of the series, you'll see how these characters' stories intersect in the past as well as the present. And because one of the central characters is a crime boss who believes in the circle as a sacred shape that can deliver perfect karma, there's also the sense that every character will get exactly what's coming to them. The finale does deliver on these promises of closure and symmetry.

However, if you keep thinking about Full Circle for too long, you might start picking at a few loose plot strands. You might start to wonder what the point of it all is, or if there's any point at all. If this starts to bother you, remember that, while one of the show's prominent visual symbols is a perfect circle drawn with ritualized precision on the ground in Washington Square Park, the other is an extremely valuable painting, a piece of abstract art, just a bunch of random swoopy squiggles, vaguely suggesting a human, onto which meaning and value is projected because it was created by an artist of great reputation. Whether you find symmetry or chaos in the plot, Soderbergh and Solomon have anticipated that interpretation. They have it covered from both directions.

Abstractions aside, here's how things were closed out for the various members of the interconnected Mahabir and Browne families, as well as those who got drawn into their orbits.

What Happens to the Brownes and McCuskers?

The story seems to begin with the botched kidnapping of Jared, the son of a wealthy but seemingly harmless Manhattan power couple, Samantha and Derek Browne (Claire Danes and Timothy Olyphant). Though this appears to be a straightforward kidnapping for ransom, there are clues from the beginning that this family has buried secrets that relate to this kidnapping in some way, possibly connected to Samantha's father, Jeff McCusker (Dennis Quaid), the celebrity-chef-mascot of Chef Jeff, a prepared-foods empire (sort of like Amy's Kitchen).

By the final episode, all of those secrets have been revealed.

Derek has a secret child, Nicholas, the result of marital infidelity, whose mother he paid off long ago to keep the kid out of his life. But Nicholas, as we know from the pilot, is obsessed with his wealthy absent father, and with his half-brother Jared, who grew up in the lap of luxury with a dad that plays baseball with him, thanks to an accident of birth. This obsession leads Nicholas to steal and wear Jared's clothes, which results in him getting kidnapped in Jared's place and, unpleasantly, having his ear cut off. At the end of the story, Derek reconnects with Nicholas in the hospital, finally acknowledging the boy as his son. Derek is karmically repaid almost immediately, as Samantha not only agrees to forgive him and stay married, but she also agrees to move out of New York City together, as he always wanted.

Of course, Samantha has secrets of her own. In a way, she's revealed as the series' secret villain. It was her, twenty years ago, who raised the seed money for Chef Jeff by investing in a real estate deal in Essequibo, Guyana. The Colony at Essequibo was a luxury housing project, and a bonanza for its original investors, because the developers bribed local politicians to evict the land's rightful inhabitants. This violence led to the murder of a young boy. That boy's grandfather has targeted her family, and specifically her son, for retribution.

On top of that, her uncle Gene (William Sadler), Jeff's brother, was also involved in the land deal, and when the whole plot got discovered, she gave him up in order to stay out of trouble. This cost Gene his job with the NYPD. Gene has always believed that his brother Jeff was the one who ratted him out, because Jeff seems to have a guilty conscience, and because Gene has obtained a witness statement from a confidential informant with the initials "JM." But while he would never suspect his beloved niece, Samantha, he forgot that that's actually her middle name — her first name is Jolene! So Samantha is not only the reason her family was targeted, she's also responsible for creating the rift between her father and uncle.

The storytellers are extremely generous to Samantha. She begins to have a crisis of conscience when she's informed, for the first time, that her accomplices in Guyana murdered a young boy. Then, she is able to start redeeming herself. She allows Louis, (more on him, below) to get away with stealing a priceless painting from her apartment, after she learns he's from Essequibo. Completing her redemption, she decides to come clean to law enforcement about her involvement in the Essequibo deal. But because she has a list of the series A investors from The Colony, all of whom are truly vile criminals, she will only receive a light sentence. The show ends with her future somewhat unclear, but she's told that she has a 50/50 chance of avoiding any jail time at all. And while she's told that this is her privilege as an upper-class white woman, it's also clarified that she was only 22 at the time of the crime, and we shouldn't be too hard on her.

And Chef Jeff? What about his guilty conscience? Well, as it turns out, a storyline was filmed in which it was revealed that the famous tomatillo sauce recipe that started the Chef Jeff brand was originally stolen from street vendors. But that storyline was cut for length. So Chef Jeff's reputation remains intact. He's just a himbo with a ponytail and undeniable Kenergy.

How Do Things Work Out for the Members of the Mahabir Crime Syndicate?

Savitri Mahabir (CCH Pounder) is the mastermind of the revenge kidnapping, but the revenge isn't on her behalf. In fact, it was her late husband Ranwell, a political fixer in Guyana, who was most directly responsible for having the boy killed. But after her brother-in-law is gunned down in the opening scene of the pilot, she becomes convinced her family is cursed because of this crime, and so goes home to Guyana to seek out Clarence, the dead boy's grandfather, for instructions on how to make things right. With the help of an Obeah man, she aims to kill the Browne's son inside a magic circle in Washington Square Park, believing the symmetry will equalize her karma and free her family.

After that plan fails, she invites her entire crime network to her house for a second attempt at a ritual. Unfortunately, a joint investigation from the FBI, NYPD, and Postal Service has placed a mole in their outfit. Dimwitted Ron Cuneo, who works at the casino where the Mahabirs owe a lot of money, has been turned over by the FBI. They discovered that he was responsible for leaking to the Mahabirs that Chef Jeff holds a line of casino credit that can easily be borrowed against to pay the ransom amount ($314,159, the first six digits of π).

So the entire Mahabir gang is rolled up in a single raid. However, Garmen Harry (Phaldut Sharma), Mrs. Mahabir's long-suffering number two, manages to escape out of a bedroom window. Garmen has previously arranged for a private plane to take him and his family back home to Guyana.

The most sympathetic characters who exist on this part of the circle are Natalia, Louis, and Xavier, (Adia, Gerald Jones, and Sheyi Cole). They're Guyanese immigrants whose entry into America was facilitated by the Mahabirs. In return, they all must work off enormous debts. As all three become more aware of how evil this family is — the Mahabir's primary business is taking out insurance policies on unhoused people and then murdering them — they each find ways to rebel.

Siblings Natalia and Louis find a way to save Nicholas's life, swapping his body for a dummy just before he's about to be executed. They spend several episodes hiding out with Nicholas at a hotel, trying to figure out how to get the money they need to buy a return trip to Guyana. Their first attempt to raise cash involves blackmailing Derek over his secret so. This doesn't work, after Aked (Jharrel Jerome), Mrs. Mahabir's dangerous nephew, tracks them down. Aked is killed in the clumsy violence that ensues, the first major character to receive permanent karmic retribution.

Plan B for Louis and Natalia is to steal a valuable painting from the Brownes. When Louis breaks into their apartment, he finds himself instead held at gunpoint by Samantha. But she lets him escape with the painting, to reverse her own karmic curse.

Meanwhile, Xavier, Louis' best friend, and a more natural criminal, ends up under the wing of Garmen Harry. Garmen offers him a seat on his private plane back to Guyana, and a place at the table when they all get home. But, to test Xavier's loyalty, he first has him call Natalia and Louis, and offer two seats on Garmen's plane for the extremely valuable painting. But, it's a trick. Xavier is supposed to kill his friends and take the loot. Fortunately, at the moment of truth, Xavier decides to kill Garmen instead. He gives their two seats on the plane to Louis and Natalia. They're innocents, whom Soderbergh called “real heart of the story," so they get a good ending. But Xavier has done horrible things for the Mahabirs, and so he must stay in exile.

Does 'Full Circle' Leave Any Loose Ends?

Full Circle is thematically about the desire for closure, and most character arcs do feel complete by the end of the series. Even Inspector Mel Harmony (Zazie Beets), the abrasive detective whose relentlessness drives the story to its conclusion, gets a one-year suspension for crossing a few too many ethical boundaries. Though a second run of the series seems unlikely, if there were one, she'd be the character most likely to return. Her character has a lot of what Hugh Laurie's Dr. Gregory House had, unusual gifts and an extremely obnoxious way of flaunting them. Unfortunately, Manny Broward (Jim Gaffigan) the supervisor she spends the series sparring with, is killed during the final police raid.

Full Circle was originally designed to be both a miniseries and an interactive game that would allow you to choose which characters you spent time with. That idea was jettisoned fairly late in the process, which also cut over a hundred pages from the script. Any answers we might not have (such as, how did Chef Jeff and Clarence become chess buddies?) might have been in those lost pages.

The series is also ambivalent about whether there truly is any order to the universe. Natalia sums up the show's final position when she wonders aloud about the magic of the Obeah circle “I don’t know what’s worse: It works, and it’s all broke up now, or it never worked in the first place.” The final shot does find her and Louis back where they started, in Essequibo (a real place, where a controversial deal between the government and ExxonMobil echoes the exploitation depicted on the show.) There, we finally get to see the actual Colony at Essequibo, unfinished and long abandoned. It's an image of futility similar to Fargo's briefcase full of money lost in the snow. We might have come full circle, but that shape alone doesn't mean it was a meaningful journey.