When the lives of several New York City residents intersect after a failed kidnapping attempt in Max's Full Circle, secrets are revealed that connect the families' histories. With corruption and betrayal at the core of Full Circle's storyline – careers, and lives hang in the balance.

With all-star casting, great writing, and direction, viewers are taken on a roller coaster ride getting to know the main characters and realize their motives. Starring Clair Danes and Timothy Olyphant as Sam and Derek Browne, their lives are turned upside down after the attempted kidnapping of their son Jared (Ethan Stoddard). Dennis Quaid is Sam's father, Chef Jeff, and harbors secrets of his own. Ranked from worst to best, these are the winners and losers in Full Circle.

13 Chef Jeff

Quaid's performance as celebrity chef Jeff McCusker is a departure from his most familiar roles in movies like Any Given Sunday, The Day After Tomorrow, where he's known as a macho lead. Instead, in Full Circle, Chef Jeff is mostly a background character.

Chef Jeff wasn't always famous. A shady past that includes brother Gene losing his job with the NYPD signal that Chef Jeff isn't the family man we think. A narcissist, Chef Jeff remains detached when his grandson is thought to be kidnapped. Instead, he spends the majority of the time singing his own praises.

12 Manny Broward

USPIS Supervisor Manny Broward (Jim Gaffigan) is a long-serving law enforcement officer. Formally with the NYPD, Broward is the supervisor of rogue USPIS agent, Mel Harmony (Zazie Beetz) who's on the trail of a potentially huge case. Broward appears like a stand-up cop, but as Harmony digs deeper into the case she's working on, Harmony and viewers learn about Broward that reveal the opposite.

Broward was on the force with Sam's uncle Gene and played a role in the scandal that forced Gene out of law enforcement. As Harmony gets closer, Broward gaslights Sam in an attempt to save himself and his career. This is when it becomes undeniable that Broward isn't a good cop or friend.

11 Aked

Most widely known for his roles in Moonlight and When They See Us, Jharrel Jones stars as career criminal Aked, who's the nephew of Savitri Mahabir (CCH Pounder). Aked uses his girlfriend Natalia (Aida) to recruit her brother Louis (Gerald Jones) and his best friend Xavier (Sheyi Cole) from Guyana to be s oldiers in Mahabir's criminal empire.

Despite being the boss's nephew, Aked has to work his way up. His failure to follow through keeps him on the bottom rung of Mahabir's organization. Aked doesn't have much personality, and his eagerness to impress Mahabir leads him to make bad decisions that put everyone's freedom in danger.

10 Mel Harmony

Atlanta actress Zazie Beetz plays USPIS agent Mel Harmony, whose career is hanging by a thread. After failing a psyche evaluation, Broward covers for his subordinate by keeping it from their superiors. In a stubborn dismissal of Broward's orders to stay out of it, Harmony goes rogue on the trail of Louis and Xavier who she tracks to being in Aked's crew.

Harmony is a good cop, but ego and stubbornness get in the way. She is pushy and overbearing with suspects and witnesses, frequently overstepping her bounds and authority to get what she wants. Harmony isn't the most likable character in Full Circle, and can rub viewers the wrong way with her selfish attitude.

9 Louis

Louis travels with Xavier from Guyana to New York but doesn't tell him what the job is. Sponsored by Mahabir, who paid for Natalia's migration as well, Louis keeps his friend in the dark about the criminal activities waiting. Once arriving in New York, Louis gets cold feet on the first job – leaving Xavier to handle it on his own.

$50,000 in debt to Mahabir, Louis shows he's not cut out for the work. The fact that he lies to Xavier more than once, something that could get them both killed, is a drawback to a character who should be loyal to the one person who has Louis' back. Louis does redeem himself somewhat when he and Natalia risk their lives to help who they think is Jared.

8 Natalia

Natalia works for Mahabir to work off the debt owed for sponsoring Natalia's visa to the U.S. She's Mahabir personal masseuse, and attends massage school, while cleaning four days a week on top. Natalia is also Aked's girlfriend, and vouches for her brother.

Natalia seems ok with her life in the beginning, until she has a crisis of conscious after overhearing Mahabir plotting to kidnap and kill Jared Browne. Unable to live with the thought of having blood on her hands, she enlists Louis's help to hatch a plant to save the teen. It's obvious that Natalia is scared, but she doesn't give in.

7 Xavier

Xavier struggles with his loyalty to Louis, as tensions grow within the Mahabir organization when a business card with Detective Harmony's phone on it is found in the room he shares with Louis. Harmony approached Xavier after finding the body of the man he and Louis were ordered to kill.

When Louis disappears, Xavier steps up and is rewarded by Mahabir right hand and most loyal soldier Garmen (Phaldut Sharma) with some extra cash. There's a depth and maturity to Xavier's character that, despite his being a killer, that draws the viewer in.

6 Garmen

Garmen is also Guyanese and serves at Mahabir pleasure. He carries out whatever orders Mahabir has for him without affect or emotion. It's not until the botched kidnapping that the cracks begin to show and viewers realize that Garmen isn't as heartless as he seems. The family man starts thinking about his future and returning to Guyana.

When viewers see that Garmen isn't just a foot soldier, but devoted husband and father it softens his character and adds a layer that makes Garmen more relatable. Balancing life as a criminal and with his family is beginning to weigh on him as he attempts to form an exit plan. Garmen is one of Full Circle's most interesting characters, and the more he reveals about himself the more human he becomes.

4 Savitri Mahabir

The talented CCH Pounder owns her roll as Mahabir, the head of a vast enterprise that includes both legitimate and illegitimate businesses. Operating out of a corner mortgage and tax business in a neighborhood made up of primarily Guyanese immigrants, Mahabir rules with an iron fist.

Mahabir is obsessed with ending a curse she believes was put on her family decades ago, and has caused her family misfortune. She loves her nephew Aked, but after the kidnapping of Jared goes south, Mahabir makes it very clear that she won't hesitate to kill Aked if he fails to make things right. A mix of calm and ruthlessness makes Mahabir character one of the most intriguing on Full Circle.

2 Derek Browne

Derek is a loving father to his wife Sam and teenage son Jared. Working with his wife on Chef Jeff's culinary empire, Jared is holding a secret that could tear his family apart. After Jared is kidnapped, a case of mistaken identity blows the lid off of 16 years of lies, and Derek is forced to confront the choices he's made.

Derek's guilt over Jared's disappearance is compounded when he realizes that he's connected to the teen snatched in Jared's place. It's obvious that Derek's hiding something which Detective Harmony calls him out on. Watching Derek go through a range of emotions makes it easier to forgive him for his indiscretions.

1 Sam Browne

Sam McCusker Browne is Full Circle's most complex and layered character. On the surface she's a tough as nails businesswoman and attorney who not only takes care of her parents, but her husband and son as well. When Jared disappears viewers get a glimpse into Sam's vulnerable side.

Sam is no pushover, and holds her own. She doesn't buckle when Detective Harmony oversteps her bounds when questioning Sam, and lets Broward know that his attempts to gaslight her into keeping quiet about Broward's involvement in the case that took down her uncle Gene.

