There's just over a month left until Steven Soderbergh returns to television with his hotly-anticipated new limited series Full Circle and a new poster is rounding up everyone ahead of the premiere. The multi-hyphenate Oscar winner will debut his new crime-thriller on the newly-minted Max on July 13, telling a complex tale of an attempted kidnapping that, with its investigation, unveils a string of secrets connecting various people and cultures in New York City. It's an ambitious project that's right up Soderbergh's alley, but he needs quite a few stars to pull it off.

Full Circle features a meaty cast with Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes at the forefront. Beetz plays Harmony, an agent for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service wrapped up in the kidnapping case along with her supervisor while Danes plays Manhattan corporate lawyer Sam whose young son goes missing. Even as the release date is drawing close, promos have done a good job at keeping further details under tight wraps, meaning viewers will likely just have to tune in to see how these characters interact. The only thing that's certain is that everything and everyone is connected in some way.

The rest of the cast features some heavyweight talent including Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, Phaldut Sharma, Adia, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones, Suzanne Savoy, Ethan Stoddard, Lucian Zanes, and Dennis Quaid. Their connections to both the leads and the case are fully illustrated in the poster. Most of the main characters are shown encircling a hooded figure scrunched up and afraid, emphasizing the ties that bind them. Olyphant and Quaid, for example, play the husband and likely father of Sam while Gaffigan is directly linked with Harmony as her supervisor at the USPIS. The trailer briefly teased how all of these characters will collide with plenty of money, secrets, and dangerous individuals involved in what, on the surface, seems like a run-of-the-mill investigation.

Image via Max

RELATED: Steven Soderbergh's Best Comedies, Ranked

Who Else Is Behind Full Circle?

Soderbergh is directing Full Circle with his No Sudden Move collaborator Ed Solomon writing the script for the series. They'll both executive produce the series with fellow No Sudden Move alum Casey Silver. Back when the show was first ordered by HBO, Soderbergh teased just how complex and character-focused the series would be. Their desire for a strong cast seems to have come, well, full circle with three-time Emmy winner Danes and Emmy nominee Beetz at the head of a cast that has no shortage of hardware themselves. Both actresses have remained strong presences too with Danes counting The Essex Serpent and Fleischman Is in Trouble among her recent roles while Beetz has Atlanta and Invincible under her belt among other things and an upcoming role in Joker: Folie à Deux opposite Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

Full Circle premieres on Max with two episodes on July 13 followed by two more on the following week and a two-part finale on July 27. Check out the new poster below.