It’s been over a year since it was announced that Academy Award winner Steven Soderbergh would be making a series for HBO Max. Now, audiences have something to get excited about, the series’ star. Today, it was announced that Emmy-nominated Atlanta star Zazie Beetz will star in the crime drama series, titled Full Circle, for the streamer.

Soderbergh is set to direct all six episodes of the series. Full Circle will be set in modern New York City as an investigation is conducted following a failed kidnapping attempt. The aftermath of the ruined plot is primed to reveal long-hidden secrets that span across the city. The details of Beetz’s character are currently being kept under wraps.

Beetz is likely best known to audiences for her role in the critically acclaimed series Atlanta or in the Academy Award-winning film, Joker. She has also appeared in films such as Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, The Harder They Fall, and Nine Days. Beetz’s career is showing no signs of slowing down as, beyond Full Circle, she is currently said to be in talks to return for the Joker sequel and will appear in the highly anticipated sixth season of Black Mirror. Beetz can next be seen in the fourth and final season of Atlanta when it begins airing later this month.

As a director, Soderbergh has had a long and successful career. He was nominated for a Best Director Academy Award twice in the same year, for his films Traffic and Erin Brockovich. He has also directed a wide variety of other films from the heist film, Ocean’s Eleven and its two sequels, the pandemic thriller Contagion, to Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike. His most recent film was the HBO Max’s Kimi, starring Zoë Kravitz, and his next is set to be the third film in the Magic Mike series Magic Mike's Last Dance.

All six episodes of Full Circle have been written by Ed Solomon, a frequent recent collaborator of Soderbergh. Solomon wrote the HBO Max crime drama film No Sudden Move and the HBO drama series Mosaic, with Soderbergh directing both the movie and all episodes of the series. While Solomon’s recent works have fallen in the genre of crime dramas, it is interesting to know he has also written films like Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Super Mario Bros., and Men in Black. Soderbergh and Solomon will also serve as executive producers on the series with Casey Silver. Silver previously worked with the pair, producing No Sudden Move and Mosaic.

