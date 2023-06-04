Steven Soderbergh, a filmmaker often associated with crime thrillers with an avant-garde approach, is all set to launch his latest television project, Full Circle for Max. The limited series comes after five years after his last project with HBO, Mosaic. The upcoming crime thriller series is described as “an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City.” Starring an ensemble cast with the likes of Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, and Dennis Quaid, the series, also marks a reunion for writer Ed Solomon, executive producer Casey Silver, and Soderbergh, a trio who recently worked together on the 2021 film, No Sudden Move, as well as Mosaic. Like his other acclaimed projects in film and television, Full Circle will also likely see Soderbergh’s signature narrative style with multidimensional, non-linear storylines, plot twists with a third-person POV, and a unique sequencing style.

The series was announced in 2021 for Max, executive vice president (original drama) Joey Chavez stated,

“We are thrilled to be working with Steven, Ed, and Casey again after the masterful crime drama, No Sudden Move. This new limited series is full of twists and turns in the way only this team can do.”

So, you can expect nothing but a gripping and complex narrative structure for this all-new thriller series, supported by a strong cast and an even stronger creators’ team. With the series’ trailer just launched, it gives us all the reasons to get excited about Full Circle, set to arrive this summer. While you wait for the show’s release, check out our complete guide on the plot, trailer, release date, cast, characters, and everything we know so far about Full Circle.

Full Circle is set to premiere on Thursday, July 13, 2023, with two episodes debuting together. New episodes will release in two parts for the following two weeks.

The series is getting its global premiere at the 21st Tribeca Festival, on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 8 PM. The screening will be followed by a conversation with Soderbergh, Solomon, and Silver. So, if you want to catch an early screening or get an inside look at the series from the creators, then check out the festival’s schedule and ticket details here.

Where Will Full Circle Be Available to Stream?

Full Circle is a Max Original, which means it'll only be available on Warner Bros Discovery's newly rebranded streaming service. In case you forgot, starting on Tuesday, May 23, HBO Max will officially become Max. You can read more about this shift here.

Is There a Full Circle Trailer?

The newly released teaser trailer of Full Circle is just the right amount of hint that you need to find out what the show is all about. As the minute-long promo shows, Dane’s character is a mother of a teenage son who seems to be missing. Then Beetz’s character shows up asking questions about the family. This is followed by a quick succession of footage showing other cast members, including Quaid’s character, who seems to be playing father to Dane’s character. There’s also a Guyanese family tied to this case in ways that the trailer doesn’t reveal yet. But from the scenes that follow, it’s not hard to take an educated guess that there’s a lot of money, threatening characters, and cover-ups involved in this Max original series.

Who Stars in Full Circle?

Just like his film’s story and narrative structure, Soderbergh’s projects are also known for bringing together a striking, diverse cast, from various backgrounds, where each actor brings their talent to the screen and makes it a great viewing experience. Full Circle also follows suit, with an ensemble cast featuring some of film and television’s popular names. Acclaimed actresses, Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) and Emmy winner Claire Danes (Homeland) lead the cast of the miniseries. Beetz stars as Harmony, a US Postal Investigation Service agent while Danes will play Sam, a Manhattan corporate lawyer and mother of a young boy who goes missing. Besides Atlanta, Beetz is best known for her roles in Deadpool 2, Joker, and Bullet Train, and is next set to reprise her role as Sophie Dumond in the musical sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. While Danes earned most popularity as Carrie Mathison in Homeland, she is also known for appearing in popular films like The Hours and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, and television series like The Essex Serpent and Fleishman Is in Trouble.

The series also stars Timothy Olyphant (Justified) as Derek, Sam’s husband; Jim Gaffigan (Peter Pan & Wendy) as Manny Broward, another USPIS agent, and Harmony’s supervisor; newcomer Ethan Stoddard as Jared, and newcomer Lucian Zanes as Nicky. The rest of the Full Circle cast includes Dennis Quaid (The Day After Tomorrow), Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us), Phaldut Sharma (Children of Men), Gerald Jones (Vampires vs. the Bronx), Sheyi Cole (Small Axe), CCH Pounder (Avatar: The Way of Water), William Sadler (The Shawshank Redemption), Happy Anderson (Snowpiercer), Adia (The Midnight Club), and Suzanne Savoy (The Upside).

What Is the Story of Full Circle?

Full Circle is a crime thriller series that looks at the crime in question from an unusual angle. The series center on an attempted kidnapping investigation, where a New York lawyer’s son is threatened. But that’s not the story. As the investigation continues, involving a USPIS agent and her supervisor, the lawyer’s family, and other interconnected people, the discovery unravels long-buried secrets of these characters and their cultures, in present-day New York City.

Who Is Making Full Circle?

Steven Soderbergh (Ocean's Eleven) is directing all six episodes of the limited series. The Academy Award-winning director, producer, screenwriter, cinematographer, and editor has a reputation of being a pioneer of independent cinema and making films with an “avant-garde arthouse approach” and specializes in crime and psychological thrillers. Over four decades as a filmmaker, Soderbergh (as well as his films) has garnered several accolades for films like Traffic, Erin Brockovich, Sex, Lies, and Videotape, and Out of Sight. He also directed the first Magic Mike film and most recently the third and final film Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Ed Solomon joins him as the screenwriter, reuniting the team after No Sudden Move. Solomon is also known for previously writing screenplays for films like Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Men in Black, Charlie’s Angels, and the Now You See Me movies. Both Solomon and Soderbergh also serve as executive producers for Full Circle, along with Casey Silver, who also collaborated with the team for Mosaic and No Sudden Move.

Zack Ryan, who previously scored Soderbergh’s Starz docuseries Leavenworth, is set to compose the music for Full Circle.

How Many Episodes Is Full Circle?

Full Circle is a limited series slated for six episodes. The first two episodes will stream together on the day of the premiere, i.e., on July 13, 2023. The following two episodes will release the week after, and a two-part finale on July 27.

Here’s the complete episode schedule of Full Circle -

Episode 1 & 2, July 13, 2023

Episode 3 & 4, July 20, 2023

Episode 5 & 6, July 27, 2023

The two premiere episodes are directed by Soderbergh and written by Solomon. Watch this space for all the details of the rest of the episodes for the Max original series.

When and Where Is Full Circle Filming?

Filming for Full Circle began in September 2022, in New York City with the announcement of the main cast. In October, Happy Anderson, William Sadler, and Adia were added to the cast.