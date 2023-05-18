The original limited series, Full Circle, from acclaimed director and writer — and cinematographer, and editor, and so on — Steven Soderbergh, will premiere on July 13 on Max, the newly-branded streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery. The six-episode series will debut with two episodes on that date, with the following two the next week and then a two-part finale on Thursday, July 27.

The cast for the show includes Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, Phaldut Sharma, Adia, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones, Suzanne Savoy, Ethan Stoddard, Lucian Zanes and Dennis Quaid. Beetz will be playing an agent of the US Postal Inspection Service in the series, while opposite her, Danes will be playing a Manhattan corporate attorney running her father's family business. Olyphant is on board as Danes' husband, while Quaid is believed to be playing her father.

The six-part series has previously been described as an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets which connect multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York. The director previously described the limited series by saying, “Even by Ed’s standards this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate.” With powerhouse performers like Danes and Beetz involved, the way the complex narrative plays out - while connecting different cultures and people too. However, Soderbergh is a master of his craft and this sort of thing is right in his wheelhouse.

Image via Max

How Did Soderbergh End Up Working with Max?

Soderbergh, best known in mainstream film for directing the star-studded Ocean's Eleven franchise, will direct all six episodes of the series, with Ed Solomon serving as the head writer of the series. Soderbergh and Solomon will also be executive producing the upcoming project alongside Casey Silver, who previously collaborated with the two on No Sudden Move, which was released on HBO Max last year.

Full Circle comes under Soderbergh’s multi-year overall deal with HBO and Max, for which he was tasked with developing content for the two platforms, as well as a first-look deal for films. In addition to No Sudden Move, the director also helmed the comedy drama Let Them All Talk starring Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest, Candice Bergen, Lucas Hedges, and Gemma Chan, for the streaming platform. He is also an executive producer on the HBO Max unscripted series The Real Magic Mike.

At the time the series was announced, Max's executive vice president of original drama, Joey Chavez, stated: "We are thrilled to be working with Steven, Ed and Casey again after the masterful crime drama, No Sudden Move. This new limited series is full of twists and turns in the way only this team can do."

You can check out the brand-new teaser trailer for Full Circle, which debuts on July 13 on Max, down below: